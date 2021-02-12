Impeachment Managers Close Out Case Against Trump

House impeachment managers have largely focused on the Capitol protests and its aftermath as they conclude their case against former US President Donald Trump.

Jim Kavanagh, a writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss the end of the impeachment procedures. House impeachment managers conclude their case with video and a focus on the aftermath of the Capitol protests. Although the probability of mustering the votes for a conviction is close to zero, the case against former US President Donald Trump was vigorously pressed with a dramatic video on Wednesday. Also, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is not pressing senators in his party to vote for an acquittal.

Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster, joins us to discuss WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Biden administration has indicated they intend to continue the Trump policy of pursuing espionage charges against the beleaguered publisher. Also, we discuss Dr. Binoy Kampmark's latest article in which he argues, "With changes of presidential administrations, radical departures in policy are always exaggerated. Continuity remains, for the most part, a standard feature." Kampmark discusses US President Joe Biden's record of prosecuting whistleblowers under the Obama administration and supposes that it portends a continuation of legal assaults on press freedom.

Gary Flowers, a radio talk show host and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss a possible breakup of the Republican Party. A small number of GOP elders from the Reagan and both Bush administrations are discussing starting a "center-right" party that would be distanced from the Trump wing of the current GOP. Meanwhile, polls show 70% of current Republicans would be interested in a new party formed by former US President Donald Trump. Is the traditional party system in the US about to implode?

KJ Noh, a peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The world watched as US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first official phone call on Wednesday. Xi said the two countries should resolve their differences based on mutual respect and equality. Chinese television also quoted their leader as saying, "A confrontation between China and the United States is absolutely a disaster for the two countries and for the entire world." Meanwhile, in an ominous sign, Biden announced the creation of a Pentagon-run China task force led by notorious China hawk Ely Ratner.

Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss Eastern European policy. NATO is ramping up provocations in the Black Sea and sending strategic bombers to Norway in what could be considered a dangerous nuclear provocation against Russia. Also, NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg held a news conference with the Ukrainian prime minister on Wednesday as the two announced the start of the construction for two naval bases in Ukraine, "one in the Black Sea, one in the Azov Sea."

Elisabeth Myers, a lawyer, former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia, and democracy lead for Democrats Abroad, joins us to discuss Yemen. Timothy Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, has traveled to Saudi Arabia and rumors are he is pressing the kingdom to end the military campaign in Yemen.

Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston in Texas, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss a recent article about US sanctions. The Substack article, titled "Sanctions and Drift: America’s Alienating Addiction," discusses the post-World War II use of sanctions to propel the US to hyperpower status. The piece goes on to explain how the current unipolar world paradigm is now changing the sanction dynamic wherein they are separating the US from its traditional allies. The profligate use of sanctions against both friends and adversaries alike is causing European nations to rethink their economic loyalty to the US, as they too are crushed under the boot of imperialism.

Medea Benjamin, the founder of Code Pink, joins us to discuss the US defense budget. In the midst of a deadly pandemic, many in the US are demanding a decrease in military spending and a redirection of funds to the more proximate issues of health and economic welfare. In a recent interview, Benjamin argues that the Defense Department receives “massive, massive, massive amounts of money" but fails to play a top role in combating domestic terrorism or the COVID-19 pandemic, issues which she says are at the forefront for Americans.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com