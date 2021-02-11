Georgia Opens Investigation Into Trump Post-Election Phone Call

Georgia prosecutors have opened an investigation into former US President Donald Trump's January 2 phone call with the Peach State’s secretary of state in which he discussed the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Ted Rall, a political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss a new investigation in Georgia. On January 2, then US President Donald Trump spoke with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger regarding the outcome of the election. State prosecutors have opened an investigation in which they intend to determine whether Trump violated any state laws, including conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud and intentional interference with the performance of election duties.

Richard Lachmann, a professor at the University at Albany, SUNY, and author of "Capitalists in Spite of Themselves," joins us to discuss the second Trump impeachment trial. The Senate affirmed the constitutionality of the impeachment trial on Tuesday; however, former President Donald Trump's legal team seemed disorganized and nearly unfocused as the lead attorney's presentation focused on irrelevant issues. Though the outcome of the trial is not in doubt, several Republican leaders have voiced concern over the unprofessional presentation.

Kevin Gosztola, the managing editor of Shadowproof.com, joins us to discuss proposed domestic terrorism laws. Both political parties are coming together to support domestic terror convictions that put them on the same level as laws targeting international groups, like Daesh and al-Qaeda. President Joe Biden recently bragged the Patriot Act was based on a domestic terrorism law he authored after the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Activist Ramon Mendez joins us to discuss Ecuador. The Ecuador election seems poised to continue the ongoing pink tide in the global south. The Grayzone, an independent news outlet, covered the election from Ecuador and displayed the results of numerous interviews with locals in a recent article. Also, the crew discusses an article about candidate Yaku Pérez that argues he has been working in favor of right-wing elements inside and outside of the country.

Dan Lazare, an investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," joins us to discuss WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. The Biden administration has chosen to continue the Trump policy of seeking the extradition of Assange as numerous human rights and civil liberties organizations have undertaken a letter-writing campaign to dissuade the Biden team from moving forward. However, Justice Department spokesperson Marc Raimondi on Tuesday said the Biden DOJ will not heed their requests.

Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about censorship. Facebook has hired NATO press officer Ben Nimmo as its intelligence chief. Also, Twitter has been removing accounts at the request of the Saudi government, and Telegram has become the most downloaded app in the world with over 63 million installs.

James Carey, editor and co-owner of Geopolitics Alert, joins us to talk about Iran. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif is saying the United States needs to demonstrate to his nation that the mistakes of the Trump administration will not be repeated in order to regain their confidence. Additionally, journalist Stephen Lendman has argued the US will continue to use hybrid warfare attacks on Iran, including sanctions, simply because the Islamic nation is not under US control.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the hurdles for the US economy in 2021. A number of questions remain about the future of the US economy, including whether a successful vaccine program will allow a return to some semblance of normalcy or see travel and leisure-related activities return in time to save related businesses. Questions have also been raised on whether financial markets will continue to hold up or ultimately join the bricks and mortar economy in the economic basement.

