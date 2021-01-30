Register
30 January 2021
    The Critical Hour

    Falun Gong Extremist Sourced for New York Times China Attack Op-Ed

    The Critical Hour
    A New York Times article sourced an extremist tied to a bizarre apocalyptic cult in an op-ed accusing China of committing genocide.

    Caleb Maupin, a journalist and political analyst, joins us to review the important stories for the week. Iran has made it clear they are willing to return to the 2015 nuclear deal without changes, as the Biden foreign policy team signals they are a long way from rejoining the agreement. Meanwhile, a Grayzone article reports that a far-right apocalyptic extremist contributed to a New York Times story accusing a Harvard scientist of being a Chinese spy. 

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor in the economics and politics departments at Saint Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss this week's economic stories. Rasmus argues the GameStop stock story has been misinterpreted by the media, explaining "Gamestop is an example of how those with wealth and power are able to change the rules of the game in the middle of the game to ensure they will always come out on top." Additionally, he discusses reports that the US economy has logged its weakest performance in 74 years. 

    Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute, and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss the latest coronavirus news. They discuss the alarming findings in an investigation conducted by the New York attorney general that revealed the number of deaths in nursing homes within the state has been undercounted by as much as 56%. It also found that poor infection control practices and understaffing helped fuel the crisis. Also, new variants of the coronavirus are presenting challenges for current vaccines and may soon replace the earlier versions of the virus. 

    Ajamu Baraka, the 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to review the Biden foreign policy agenda. In his recent "Black Alliance for Peace" article, Baraka posits that Dr. King broke from cold war Democrats when he stated, "When machines and computers, profit motives and property rights, are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism are incapable of being conquered.” Also, they discuss the liberal centrist's push for censorship and an authoritarian domestic crackdown.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," and Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, come together to discuss Middle East policy. Notorious warhawk Antony Blinken is signaling that the Biden team has no intention of re-entering the Iran nuclear deal as originally agreed. Also, there is breaking news that they intend to back out of the Afghanistan peace deal and ramp up aggression against Russia and China as they fully re-engage the dangerous policies of empire and endless war. 

    Afghanistan, Taiwan1, Black Sea, Iran, Joe Biden, vaccine, COVID-19, Venezuela
