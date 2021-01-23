Register
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Team Takes Neocon Foreign Policy Baton From Trump

    Secretary of State nominee Antony Blinken has indicated that the Biden team will continue the Trump administration's aggressive foreign policy against the beleaguered South American nation of Venezuela.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about the Biden administration. Blinken, a notorious warhawk, spoke before members of Congress and indicated the Biden administration will continue to recognize Juan Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela. Also, while the Biden team seems ready to re-engage Russia for nuclear treaty negotiations, they are preparing to increase tensions with both the Kremlin and Beijing. Will the Biden team increase the risk of nuclear confrontation?

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic fallout from COVID-19. US President Joe Biden has stated that he seeks bipartisan solutions for the problems facing America; however, Republican leaders have universally panned his $1.9 trillion economic relief package, and he may be forced to use budget reconciliation or dramatically reduce his request. Also, jobless claims remain at a historic high as the Biden administration walks into an economic disaster. 

    Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss this week's stories. Over a hundred civil rights organizations including the ACLU and NAACP have authored a letter opposing Biden's proposal for new domestic terrorism laws, arguing that there are existing laws available to address the issues at hand. Also, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is being pressed to refuse Senate seats to GOP members who are associated with the January 6th violence on Capitol Hill. 

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy," and Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, join us to discuss social media censorship and other news items. An article in MintPress News this week stated, "The events at Capitol Hill provided the perfect excuse for Twitter and other social media companies to advance the agenda of their benefactors in the permanent government of the United States." Does the future look bleak for online political dissent? Additionally, much to the chagrin of free speech supporters, former US President Donald Trump elected not to pardon imprisoned WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange or whistleblower Edward Snowden. 

    Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, and Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, join us to discuss the crises facing the new US administration, as Republican leaders have already indicated they will uniformly oppose Biden's flagship $1.9 trillion economic package. The new commander-in-chief has signed multiple executive actions addressing a wide variety of subjects including immigration, rejoining the World Health Organization and the 2015 Paris Agreement, and the stopping of the Keystone XL pipeline. Also, Biden's neocon cabinet members shed light on a frightening foreign policy that could increase the chance of nuclear confrontation.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

