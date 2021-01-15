Register
10:02 GMT15 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Is America Becoming a Techno-Corporate State, Verging on Martial Law?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202101151081772258-is-america-becoming-a-techno-corporate-state-verging-on-martial-law/

    A violent mob descended on the Capitol last week, and US technology corporations are wielding unchecked power in its aftermath.

    John Whitehead, president of the Rutherford Institute and author of "Battlefield America: The War on the American People," joins us to discuss the current perilous situation in the US. In his latest article, Whitehead argues that America has been reduced to "a violent mob. A nation on the brink of martial law. A populace under house arrest. A techno-corporate state wielding its power to immobilize huge swaths of the country. And a Constitution in tatters."

    Marjorie Cohn, professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, and a former president of the National Lawyers Guild, joins us to discuss the state of the impeachment moves in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is caught between a cadre of angry donors and a base that still supports US President Donald Trump. McConnell released a public statement Wednesday in which he said, “While the press has been full of speculation, I have not made a final decision on how I will vote, and I intend to listen to the legal arguments when they are presented to the Senate.”

    Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss the actions of big tech companies after last week's Capitol protests. The last week has been a demonstration of the incredible power of such firms. While these companies argue that they are protecting American democracy, we recall that in 2009 Twitter postponed scheduled platform maintenance so that its platform would be available to protesters in Iran that were using it to coordinate actions to destabilize the government.

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, returns to discuss a report that Iran is producing equipment at a facility in Isfahan aimed at creating uranium metal. This is now being presented as a proliferation threat, with the Wall Street Journal arguing that “uranium metal can be used to construct the core of a nuclear weapon.” However, the uranium metal that the facility would produce would only be 20% enriched. In order to create a weapon, Iran would have to further enrich that uranium to 90% purity.

    Julie Hurwitz, civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James, joins us to discuss the latest on the Flint water crisis. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty for his role in the crisis that polluted Flint's water with lead. These charges come "in the wake of a report indicating Snyder was aware of a Legionnaires' disease outbreak linked to the emergency months before he acknowledged it in public," Common Dreams reported Thursday.

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to talk about Israel's opposition to a reinstatement of the Iran nuclear deal. Israeli Likud Minister Tzachi Hanegbi stated on Wednesday that he does not expect Trump to impose military action on Iran. He also said that Israel may initiate military strikes against the Islamic Republic if US President-elect Joe Biden elects to return to the nuclear deal. Also, Israel has increased military strikes against Syria, killing scores of Syrian personnel over the last few days.

    Chris Sorensen joins us to discuss his latest book, "Understanding the War Industry." We also discuss how Wall Street profits from war, and how censorship from big tech corporations in the aftermath of the Capitol riot is the height of hypocrisy because those corporations profit by selling to the most violent institution, the US military.

    Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss the nomination of Samantha Power to head the US Agency for International Development (USAID). Biden's selection of a number of notorious war hawks for his administration, including Power, Antony Blinken and Avril Haines, has many international security analysts concerned that a major military conflict may be in the offing. Additionally, Kurt Campbell, a key architect of former US President Barack Obama’s Asia “pivot,” will become the coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs on the National Security Council as a deputy to Jake Sullivan, Biden’s pick for national security adviser.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Kurt Campbell, Tzachi Hanegbi, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), FlintWaterCrisis, impeachment, protest, DC, Samantha Power
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi presents the signed article of impeachment against President Donald Trump in an engrossment ceremony before transmission to the Senate for trial on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Wednesday, 13 January 2021.
    Heavy Police Presence, Protesters Outside Capitol: How House Vote on Trump Impeachment Played Out
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse