FBI Reportedly Warned of Possible Violence One Day Before Capitol Protests Went Bad

An internal government document cited by the Washington Post contradicts claims that the FBI had no intelligence indicating that violence may be planned for last week's protests in Washington, DC.

Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, activist and political science professor at Howard University, returns to talk about the recent reports about last week's protest in Washington, DC. An internal government document reveals that the FBI had foreknowledge of the potential for violence at the Capitol Hill protests, the Washington Post reported Tuesday. According to the outlet, the FBI's office in Norfolk, Virginia, reported that it was aware of calls for violence in response to "unlawful lockdowns," and the office sent the information to FBI officials in the capital within 45 minutes of receiving it on January 5.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist joins us to talk about the latest news regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Another record was set Tuesday as over 4,400 people died of COVID-19 in the US, according to a New York Times Tally. The US currently has the highest death toll in the world and is rapidly approaching 400,000 fatalities. We discuss the action that needs to be taken as a new Congress and presidential administration come to power.

Julie Hurwitz, civil rights attorney and partner at the law firm Goodman, Hurwitz and James, joins us to discuss the latest in the Flint, Michigan, water crisis. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and a number of former state officials that were involved in the Flint water crisis will reportedly be indicted. The 2014 crisis led to at least 12 deaths and dozens of illnesses in the predominantly Black city where lead levels in water remain abnormally high to this day.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, joins us to discuss China's interests in Afghanistan. China has had issues with Islamic terrorism and therefore has some concerns because of its proximity to Afghanistan. China has publicly endorsed the US removal of troops from Afghanistan but is also keeping a close eye on the dynamics created by the withdrawal. The Asian nation has a significant Muslim population and has experienced some level of participation in terrorism and extremism among that group.

Nino Pagliccia, who has two master’s degrees from Stanford University and is a retired researcher on Canada-Cuba collaborative projects at the University of British Columbia, returns to the show to discuss Latin America's response to last week's Capitol Hill protest. Additionally, Pagliccia discusses his extensive research and reporting on Canada's involvement in US regime-change maneuvers in Central and South America.

William J. Astore, retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel who has taught at the Air Force Academy and the Naval Postgraduate School, and now teaches history at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, joins us to discuss his latest article. Astore argues that we are all prisoners of war because militarism has become deeply embedded in American life. He comes on to discuss what it will take to free America from a cultural paradigm of endless war.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss US President-elect Joe Biden's selection for CIA chief. McGovern asks whether diplomat William Burns will be able to change the culture at Langley and not be subsumed by it.

Adam Eidinger, Washington, DC, cannabis activist, joins us to discuss cannabis legalization. Mexico is in the process of creating the largest legal cannabis market in the world. Meanwhile, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is arguing that cannabis legalization will raise significant funds to help address the budget shortfall caused by the pandemic.

