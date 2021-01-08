Register
11:04 GMT09 January 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over January 2020 Drone Assassination

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202101081081710283-iraq-issues-arrest-warrant-for-trump-over-january-2020-drone-assassination/

    An Iraqi court has issued an arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump for assassinating Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a January 2020 drone strike that also killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst,  joins us to talk about the important stories of the week. An Iraqi court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Trump for assassinating Muhandis last January. This comes at a time when relations are strained between the two nations, as Iraq has also filed a lawsuit against the US for using depleted uranium munitions in civilian areas. Also, Maupin gives his thoughts on the recent breach and occupation of the US Capitol building by right-wing protesters.

    Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute; and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, return to discuss the latest COVID-19 news. The US reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day to date on Thursday, as over 4,000 deaths were recorded. Experts worry that a combination of new mutations of the virus and fatigue from preventative measures is creating a dynamic that will continue to spiral out of control. 

    Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The US lost 140,000 jobs in December as the pandemic and Congress' delays in crafting an economic stimulus package combined to drag down the economy. Also, Democrats are signaling that they will use their newfound power in the Senate to move forward with the $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump requested in December. 

    Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance; and Dr. Emmitt Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, join us to discuss the stories of the week, including the drama on Capitol Hill. Fallout from the Trump protesters' occupation of the congressional complex continues, as some members of Congress call for impeachment and a criminal investigation. Also, WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange was successful in his initial bid to avoid extradition to the United States but was denied bail on Wednesday, and Iran has worked out a joint cooperation deal with Cuba to produce a COVID-19 vaccine. 

    Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com; and Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, come together to discuss the outcome of the Georgia elections and other important stories. In a shocking turn of events, Democrats swept the Senate races in the reliably red southern state of Georgia. Does the Democratic Party's encroachment on traditionally Republican ground signal a permanent shift in voting patterns, or is this a one-off phenomenon? Also, people are doxing protesters that briefly occupied the congressional complex on Wednesday, and some have lost their jobs. Are they getting their just deserts, or is this an unreasonable intrusion into their personal lives that borders on a free speech violation?

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Iraq, Senate, Cuba, vaccine, Georgia, DC, protest, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Trump supporters gesture to US Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, 6 January 2021
    Violent Certification: How Pro-Trump Protests in DC Turned Into Chaos as Capitol Building Stormed
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    ‘Brother’ From Another Mother
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse