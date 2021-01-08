Iraq Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over January 2020 Drone Assassination

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about the important stories of the week. An Iraqi court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for Trump for assassinating Muhandis last January. This comes at a time when relations are strained between the two nations, as Iraq has also filed a lawsuit against the US for using depleted uranium munitions in civilian areas. Also, Maupin gives his thoughts on the recent breach and occupation of the US Capitol building by right-wing protesters.

Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute; and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, return to discuss the latest COVID-19 news. The US reported the highest number of coronavirus deaths in a single day to date on Thursday, as over 4,000 deaths were recorded. Experts worry that a combination of new mutations of the virus and fatigue from preventative measures is creating a dynamic that will continue to spiral out of control.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss the economic fallout from the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The US lost 140,000 jobs in December as the pandemic and Congress' delays in crafting an economic stimulus package combined to drag down the economy. Also, Democrats are signaling that they will use their newfound power in the Senate to move forward with the $2,000 stimulus checks that Trump requested in December.

Margaret Flowers, pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance; and Dr. Emmitt Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, join us to discuss the stories of the week, including the drama on Capitol Hill. Fallout from the Trump protesters' occupation of the congressional complex continues, as some members of Congress call for impeachment and a criminal investigation. Also, WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange was successful in his initial bid to avoid extradition to the United States but was denied bail on Wednesday, and Iran has worked out a joint cooperation deal with Cuba to produce a COVID-19 vaccine.

Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com; and Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, come together to discuss the outcome of the Georgia elections and other important stories. In a shocking turn of events, Democrats swept the Senate races in the reliably red southern state of Georgia. Does the Democratic Party's encroachment on traditionally Republican ground signal a permanent shift in voting patterns, or is this a one-off phenomenon? Also, people are doxing protesters that briefly occupied the congressional complex on Wednesday, and some have lost their jobs. Are they getting their just deserts, or is this an unreasonable intrusion into their personal lives that borders on a free speech violation?

