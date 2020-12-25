Trump Presents Rockets With English Writing as Evidence Iran Was Involved in Embassy Attack

US President Donald Trump tweeted a picture of rockets allegedly used by Iranian proxies to attack the US Embassy in Baghdad. A closer look at the image shows that the technical information on the rockets is printed in English.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about recent claims that Iranian proxies attacked the US Embassy in Baghdad. Anti-war activists are warning that Trump may start a military conflict with Iran after he "blamed the Middle Eastern nation for a rocket attack on the American Embassy in Baghdad over the weekend, an accusation Tehran rejected as 'fabricated,'" Common Dreams reported. The president on Wednesday tweeted pictures of rockets that were allegedly supposed to be used in the attack but didn't launch, and he implied that they were evidence of Iranian involvement in the incident.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo, professor, epidemiologist, veterinarian and the daughter of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, to discuss issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the Trump administration and Pfizer announced they had reached a deal to supply the US with 100 million more doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, which it developed in conjunction with German firm BioNTech. These additional doses will be delivered by the end of July 2021. Will the availability of such vaccines stem the spread of the coronavirus?

Author and activist Miko Peled returns to the show to discuss the fragile political situation in Israel, which faces its third election in less than two years as Prime Minister Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu works to stave off both a political embarrassment and charges of corruption. Additionally, Europeans seem to be demonstrating a greater concern for the plight of the beleaguered Palestinian population in the occupied territories. Will this newfound connection create enmity between the EU and the United States?

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, teams up with Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," to discuss the ongoing political battle over the US pandemic relief bill. Trump blew up social media on Tuesday night by threatening to veto the $900 billion bipartisan agreement. He called it a "disgrace" that is full of pork and asserted that the stimulus checks for Americans should be bumped from $600 to $2,000.

Dan Kovalik, lawyer, professor and author; and Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, come together to discuss all things Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. The US has finalized a deal with Sudan. The impoverished nation will be taken off the list of state sponsors of terrorism and have its sovereign immunity restored in return for normalizing relations with Israel. Meanwhile, The Trump administration has instituted new sanctions against officials in the Nicaraguan government, making the usual claims of anti-democratic actions. In August, The Grayzone reported on a document that allegedly detailed a plot by the US government to overthrow the democratically elected government of President Daniel Ortega.

