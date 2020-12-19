Register
10:27 GMT19 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US Senator Calls Hack 'Virtual Invasion' by Russia Despite Zero Evidence Moscow Was Involved

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202012191081507502-us-senator-calls-hack-virtual-invasion-by-russia-despite-zero-evidence-moscow-was-involved/

    Western media outlets are parroting the claim that Russia was involved in a recent US government website hack with no evidence, and US President-elect Joe Biden has promised retaliation for such cyberattacks.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to talk about reports of a massive hacking operation involving US government websites. Nearly all mainstream Western media outlets are repeating the claims that the Russian government is involved in the hack, but the US government has not provided evidence. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) in a Thursday speech before the Senate called the hacking operation a "virtual invasion by the Russians into critical accounts of the federal government," and Biden has promised to impose "substantial costs" on those responsible, according to Fox News.

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, returns to The Critical Hour to discuss the state of the US economy as jobless claims remain elevated and Congress squabbles over a stimulus package. Recent negotiations point to a final deal that will not include money for state and local governments despite projections that over 5 million workers will face layoffs without such funds.

    Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute; and Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, return to discuss reports that a panel of independent experts recommended overwhelmingly that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) grant Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine an emergency use authorization. Our panel discusses the efficacy and safety issues that have so many people apprehensive about taking the vaccine. Are their fears valid, and will these fears complicate the use of vaccine therapy to overcome the deadly pandemic?

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"; and Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, come together to discuss several of the most important stories of the week. Chief among these stories is one that involves recordings that recently surfaced from James O'Keefe's Project Veritas, revealing that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange contacted the State Department in 2011 and notified it that 250,000 diplomatic cables had been stolen from WikiLeaks and may be released soon. Assange advised the department to take mitigating actions to protect personnel because the necessary redactions and precautions may not have been taken by the thief.

    Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher; and Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to Black Agenda Report, team up to review another group of major stories from the week. They address growing concerns Biden is building a political team chock full of notorious Wall Street operatives. Reports show that Biden has grown his transition team with new additions, such as 18-year Goldman Sachs employee Eric Goldstein; Monica Maher, vice president for cyber threat intelligence at Goldman; and Josh Zoffer, who was formerly an engagement manager at McKinsey and now works at private equity firm Cove Hill Partners.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

    Tags:
    Vaccine, Dick Durbin, Joe Biden, Goldman Sachs, Cuba, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Night Life in Wuhan as City Returns to Normalcy Year After COVID Outbreak
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse