11:03 GMT17 December 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Washington Post Publishes Evidence-Free Claims of Russian Hacking

    The Critical Hour
    An infamous PropOrNot author teams with an associate of the UK government-funded Integrity Initiative to pen a Washington Post article flush with dubious claims about Russian activities.

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss a recent Washington Post article in which the authors claim that Russian intelligence personnel have been involved in an ingenious hack against US government websites and cybersecurity firms. The article paradoxically argues that the hacks were brilliant and almost undetectable but goes on to give every minute detail of the operation. Our crew also discusses the story's conspicuous financial aspect, as one of the principal companies that was named as a target made a fortune in stock transactions days before the story was released.

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to talk about the growing concern that US President-elect Joe Biden is building a political team chock full of notorious Wall Street operatives. Reports show that Biden has grown his transition team by adding 18-year Goldman Sachs employee Eric Goldstein; Monica Maher, vice president for cyber threat intelligence at Goldman; and Josh Zoffer, who was formerly an engagement manager at McKinsey and now works at private equity firm Cove Hill Partners.

    Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and YouTube star, returns to The Critical Hour to discuss the raging civil war in the Democratic Party. YouTube star Jimmy Dore has ignited an intra-party firestorm by arguing that progressive members of the US House of Representatives should threaten not to support House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in her bid to remain leader of the chamber unless she promises to bring "Medicare for All" to a vote.

    Danny Sjursen, retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," returns to discuss the violence and devastation in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia. Sjursen has written an outstanding piece about the violence in which he outlines the ethnic conflicts and other critical issues at the core of the struggle.

    Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com returns to discuss the plight of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange. In light of the recent plea from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for US President Donald Trump to pardon Edward Snowden, we discuss the importance of adding Assange's name to the list of those who deserve to be relieved of the US/EU empire's extralegal assault on whistleblowers. Also, we discuss a report that Hollywood star Pamela Anderson has reached out to the president to request clemency for Assange.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss dramatic proposed changes and additions to tech laws in the European Union. While these changes may appear just and warranted on the surface, below the surface lie a number of troubling proposals that could increase censorship and make it more difficult to remove sanctions from identified adversaries.

    Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher, joins us to discuss reports that the incoming Biden administration is considering relaxing some of the draconian US sanctions on Cuba, which were tightened by the Trump administration. Additionally, we talk about the opportunity available for the new administration to reset relations with the island nation and treat it in a just manner. 

    Dr. Kenneth Surin, professor emeritus of literature and professor of religion and critical theory at Duke University; and Dr. Colin Cambell, Washington, DC, senior news correspondent, join us to discuss Surin's brilliant article in CounterPunch, titled "The Brexit Blame Game." Surin adds clarity to the confusing situation when he states, "Both the UK and the EU are engaged in a game of brinkmanship, amounting to a kind of shadow theater — neither wants to shoulder the blame for the UK's exit from the EU without a trade deal between the two."

