Progressives Fret Over What Biden's Possible Cabinet Picks Would Mean for US Foreign Policy

Joe Biden – a staunch supporter of the US overseas wars – seems poised to delegate his foreign policy decisions to the "most neoconservative elements of the Democratic Party and ideologues of permanent war," according to The Grayzone.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us for a review of the week's most important news stories. Biden has nominated several notoriously pro-war hawks for his foreign policy team. Also, Guatemalans take to the streets to oppose neoliberal austerity as government officials cut nutrition funds for the public and increase personal benefits.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, returns to discuss a recent Washington Post article entitled "How a $17 billion bailout fund intended for Boeing ended up in very different hands." Also, he talks about moves by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and many other progressives in the Democratic Party who are fighting to keep deficit hawks out of the Biden Cabinet. In a Tuesday tweet, Omar wrote, "If the Biden administration is serious about protecting Medicare and Social Security, they must not appoint one of the biggest champions of cuts to lead their budget agency."

Chris Hedges, investigative journalist, returns to enlighten us about his latest article, "The Ruling Elite's War on Truth." He exposes the Democrats' cynical claims of election interference and how the twisting and stretching of truth and logic needed to keep the story afloat has destroyed and discredited institutional confidence in the US.

Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party; and Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," come together to review several news stories from the short week. A Washington Post article about international coronavirus policy notes that Russia, China and other nations are joining together in the struggle to deliver doses of a viable COVID-19 vaccine around the world, as the US refuses to work with the group. The article argues that this is a mistake that will cause the US to lose influence and credibility on the world stage. Also, the Trump administration is reportedly planning to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a terrorist group in a move that may increase suffering in the war-torn, impoverished nation.

Jim Kavanagh, Writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch; and Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, return to The Critical Hour to review the week's most important stories. The United States has reached a grim milestone by recording 2 million new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, and 42 states are seeing sustained increases in caseloads, the New York Times reported Wednesday. This desperate situation has led to public health agencies "acknowledging that contact tracing efforts can no longer be expected to contain the virus's spread," the Times noted. Additionally, they discuss Biden's potential Cabinet, US President Donald Trump's moves to overturn the election and US policy towards Iran in a post-Trump environment.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com