Evo Morales Receives Hero's Welcome After Bolivians Soundly Reject US-Backed Regime Change

After last year's US-backed coup, former Bolivian President Evo Morales' "three-day triumphant return tour was a statement that he intends to provide strong leadership for social movements in Bolivia and abroad," MintPress News reported.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us with his wit and wisdom for a weekly wrap-up on a host of subjects. We discuss the return of Morales to Bolivia and how he led a social and political movement to overcome a US-led coup. Also, Maupin explains whether he thinks that a Biden administration will be receptive to the olive branch that was recently put forward by the Iranian foreign policy team as they suggest that the US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor in the Economics and Politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to explain an extraordinary incident on Thursday in which the US Federal Reserve openly criticized Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's move to end a number of emergency lending programs. This exceptional public rebuke reflects an ideological divide among parts of the government on what methods are most suitable to addressing the economic problems brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, we discuss the possibility of a December government shutdown and the slowing of job growth as coronavirus cases surge across much of the US.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, returns to The Critical Hour to talk about reports in both Chinese and Russian media that the possibility of a military alliance between the two world powers may be on the table. Noh also gives his thoughts on whether a Biden administration would continue US President Donald Trump's policies toward China's technology business sector and what actions Trump is planning between now and the potential end of his term.

Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report editor and senior columnist; and Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, come together to discuss the makeup of presumed US President-elect Joe Biden's potential Cabinet. Does the presence of war profiteers from pro-war think tanks indicate a move towards an aggressive, confrontational foreign policy? Also, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ruffled the feathers of Palestinian rights activists worldwide on Thursday as he visited an Israeli settlement in the West Bank that is deemed illegal under international law.

Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher, teams up with Gary Flowers, public policy analyst and radio talk show host, to discuss whether the Trump team's various legal efforts will be successful in their attempt to overturn the apparent results of the recent presidential election. Also, how will the presence of former US President Barack Obama's foreign policy team members affect the direction of a potential Biden administration?

