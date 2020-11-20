Palestinian Groups Furious Over Pompeo's Historic Visit to Israeli Settlements

Israel's controversial settlements have received a symbolic stamp of approval from the Trump administration; Mike Pompeo visited a settlement in the West Bank and concluded that such communities don't contradict international law.

Alon Ben-Meir, former diplomat and professor, joins us to discuss US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trips on Wednesday and Thursday to Israeli settlements. These trips marked the first time a US secretary of state had officially visited settlements, a deeply provocative move that previous American administrations went to lengths to avoid.

Dr. Gigi El Bayoumi, professor of Medicine and founding director of the Rodman Institute at George Washington Hospital, returns to The Critical Hour to discuss a new at-home coronavirus test that was recently approved. The test relies on a nose swab and runs in just 30 minutes. However, it requires a prescription and there has not been an evaluation in asymptomatic people. Will this new technology create a turning point for battling the infection as a second wave overruns the US.

Ray Baker, political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda, joins us to discuss reports that prosecutors are declining to pursue many cases of previously arrested protesters. They concluded the defendants were exercising their fundamental civil rights. As a result, prosecutors will only pursue cases involving more substantial charges like property destruction or other violence.

Gary Flowers, radio talk show host and public policy analyst, joins us to discuss a recent demand by Rep. Bill Pascrell, who argues for DOJ Prosecution of President Trump for what he describes as "Innumerable Crimes Against the United States." Pascrell's call seems to be falling on deaf ears as former VP Joe Biden has indicated to advisors that he is not inclined to continue investigations and pursue prosecution should wrongdoing be found.

Randi Nord, co-founder of geopoliticsalert.com, joins us to discuss pressure from numerous interest groups that will affect the Biden Administration's ability to return to Iran's nuclear agreement. Many forces are at work to sabotage any future Biden administration attempts to reenter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Officials from Israel and Gulf states hostile to Iran are warning Joe Biden against rejoining the JCPOA.

Alexander Mercouris, editor in chief at theduran.com & host of "The Duran" on youtube, returns to The Critical Hour to update us on the dispute in the British Labour Party over the Suspension and subsequent reinstatement of Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn was suspended over claims of antisemitism. His reinstatement is causing a furor as he is not allowed to return as a member of the Party. Will the Labour Party return to power or grow weaker over this internal struggle?

Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq joins us to discuss a significant alliance forming between the two major world powers of Russia and China. Recent articles from Russian media outlet Tass and Chinese media outlet CGTN indicate that the two nations consider the benefits of joining forces to protect themselves from hegemonic actions in the world.

William J Astore, retired lieutenant USAF colonel, who has taught at the Air Force Academy and the Naval Postgraduate School, and now teaches History at the Pennsylvania College of Technology, joins us to discuss his recent articles in consortiumnews.com. He argues that people should not interpret President Trump's troop reduction in Iraq and Afghanistan as ending the conflicts. Also, we discuss his other article in which he examines the bipartisan rejection of ending the endless wars.

