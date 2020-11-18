Register
11:22 GMT18 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Crucial Battle for Control of US Senate to Be Determined by Runoffs in Georgia

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202011181081198070-crucial-battle-for-control-of-us-senate-to-be-determined-by-runoffs-in-georgia/

    "Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party's ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia's two Senate runoff elections," the Washington Post reported Monday.

    Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's allegation of being asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to throw out mail-in ballots in Georgia. "Raffensperger said he was stunned Friday when the South Carolina senator called him and asked several questions about signature matching, including whether the state's top election official could toss all of the mail-in ballots in counties with high rates of mismatched signatures," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. 

    Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, joins us to discuss his latest article for The Grayzone. He argues that Joe Biden has appointed "consultants, war profiteers, and national security hawks" to agency review teams "that will set the agenda for his administration." Gosztola writes, "The appointments should provide a rude awakening to anyone who believed a Biden administration could move in a progressive direction, especially on foreign policy."

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss a Monday report from the New York Times which said that US President Donald Trump "was dissuaded from moving ahead" with a military strike on an Iranian nuclear site  "by advisers who warned that it could escalate into a broader conflict in his last weeks in office."

    Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss his latest article, "The Return of Obama 'Adults' in a Joe Biden Administration is Likely to Spell Ruin for America." Ritter says that "a potential Biden cabinet would more than likely complement the existing predilection on the part of the president-elect for military intervention, pointing to a foreign and national security policy which not only sustains the current conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere but increases the likelihood of further military misadventures." 

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaking out Monday against a US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid reports that the Pentagon is planning a troop drawdown in the country. McConnell argued that a rapid exit would "delight the people who wish us harm."

    Nick Davies, author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss a Monday report from Bloomberg which said that former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger thinks that "the incoming Biden administration should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during the Trump years or risk a crisis that could escalate into a military conflict on the level of World War I."  

    Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher, joins us to discuss a Monday article in MintPress News which said, "Cuba has announced positive and promising results for a number of separate COVID-19 vaccines it is currently developing, but US sanctions against the small island nation are hampering the development and rollout of the potentially life-saving treatments."

    Mark Shmueli, immigration attorney, activist and former member of the Commission to Study the Impact of Immigrants on Maryland, joins us to discuss how Biden's election win could revive immigration reform talks in the US. "The uphill battle in Congress has immigration reform advocates urging Biden to change the system through executive action, including rolling back Trump orders," The Hill reported Tuesday. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Immigration, Cuba, China, Afghanistan, Obama, Iran, Biden, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The photo Mars by Hong Kong photographer Kelvin Yuen, the winner of The International Landscape Photographer of the Year 2020.
    International Landscape Photographer of the Year Selects Best Snapshots of 2020
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse