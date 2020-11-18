Crucial Battle for Control of US Senate to Be Determined by Runoffs in Georgia

"Republican leaders are increasingly alarmed about the party's ability to stave off Democratic challengers in Georgia's two Senate runoff elections," the Washington Post reported Monday.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to discuss Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's allegation of being asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to throw out mail-in ballots in Georgia. "Raffensperger said he was stunned Friday when the South Carolina senator called him and asked several questions about signature matching, including whether the state's top election official could toss all of the mail-in ballots in counties with high rates of mismatched signatures," the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Kevin Gosztola, managing editor of Shadowproof.com, joins us to discuss his latest article for The Grayzone. He argues that Joe Biden has appointed "consultants, war profiteers, and national security hawks" to agency review teams "that will set the agenda for his administration." Gosztola writes, "The appointments should provide a rude awakening to anyone who believed a Biden administration could move in a progressive direction, especially on foreign policy."

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss a Monday report from the New York Times which said that US President Donald Trump "was dissuaded from moving ahead" with a military strike on an Iranian nuclear site "by advisers who warned that it could escalate into a broader conflict in his last weeks in office."

Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss his latest article, "The Return of Obama 'Adults' in a Joe Biden Administration is Likely to Spell Ruin for America." Ritter says that "a potential Biden cabinet would more than likely complement the existing predilection on the part of the president-elect for military intervention, pointing to a foreign and national security policy which not only sustains the current conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere but increases the likelihood of further military misadventures."

Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist, and author of "The Velvet Coup," joins us to discuss Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaking out Monday against a US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, amid reports that the Pentagon is planning a troop drawdown in the country. McConnell argued that a rapid exit would "delight the people who wish us harm."

Nick Davies, author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss a Monday report from Bloomberg which said that former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger thinks that "the incoming Biden administration should move quickly to restore lines of communication with China that frayed during the Trump years or risk a crisis that could escalate into a military conflict on the level of World War I."

Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher, joins us to discuss a Monday article in MintPress News which said, "Cuba has announced positive and promising results for a number of separate COVID-19 vaccines it is currently developing, but US sanctions against the small island nation are hampering the development and rollout of the potentially life-saving treatments."

Mark Shmueli, immigration attorney, activist and former member of the Commission to Study the Impact of Immigrants on Maryland, joins us to discuss how Biden's election win could revive immigration reform talks in the US. "The uphill battle in Congress has immigration reform advocates urging Biden to change the system through executive action, including rolling back Trump orders," The Hill reported Tuesday.

