The Democratic Party Civil War is Here

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst joins us to discuss a potential revolt by the progressive wing of the Democratic Party over Joe Biden's creation of a conservative leaning cabinet. Also, What can we take from the recent changes at the military and intelligence leadership levels.

Dr Gigi El Bayoumi, joins us to discuss the surge of covid cases in the midwest that is straining the healthcare system to the point of failure and positive covid tests on the Caribbean's first cruise ship since March.

Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss his recent consortiumnews.com article "What is John Brennan So Worried About" in which he examines the role of a host of characters involved in the Russiagate investigation including John Brennan and Andrew McCabe along with an evaluation of the Mike Flynn case when compared to the current actions of the Biden foreign policy team.

Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor and Sr. Columnist and Author of "Prejudential, Black America and the Presidents," and Danny Haiphonge, Author of "American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People’s History of Fake News," join us to discuss reports that a number of the candidates for former VP Joe Biden's foreign policy team hail from think tanks that are funded by arms industry companies. Also, how will the Demcorat's hope to take over the Senate affect cabinet choices?

Dr. Emmit Riley, Political Scientist and Assistant Professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University and Dr Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City join us to discuss President Trump's claims of a stolen election and whether we will see violence at some point in the transition process. Additionally, they discuss whether there is a chance that Bernie Sanders will become Labor Secretary in a Biden cabinet.

