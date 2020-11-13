Register
17:36 GMT13 November 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Hires Weapons Industry Hawks

    The Critical Hour
    by ,
    Projected President-elect Joe Biden is drawing his cabinet from hawkish think tanks funded by the nation's richest arms companies.

    Ajamu Baraka, Former VP Candidate for the Green Party and co-founder of the Black Alliance for Peace joins us to discuss the frightening array of hawkish candidates that former VP Joe Biden is considering for cabinet positions. Many of these candidates have a background which includes advocating for military action and receiving money from the world's wealthiest arms dealers. 

    Michelle Witte, Co-host of the Sputnik radio show "Political Misfits" joins us for a somewhat light-hearted but in-depth conversation about insider leaks that Donald Trump is planning to run for President again in 2024. Unnamed sources have leaked to Reuters that "President Donald Trump has told allies he plans to run for president in 2024, according to a report and could announce his candidacy by the end of next month."

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss a New York Times report that Internal Republican divisions over the fate of Gina Haspel’s tenure as CIA director have come into view as some Senate leaders showed support while President Trump’s allies pushed for her ouster over the agency’s role in disseminating the whistle-blower complaint that prompted impeachment. 

    Miko Peled, activist and author of "The General's Son" joins us to discuss his latest article about the policies of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris regarding the Israel occupation of the Palestinian territories. Peled argues that while both Biden and Harris are self-declared zionists, the change of power in DC creates a "sense of a new beginning and should be used as an opportunity to change the paradigm on Palestine."

    Laith Marouf, Beirut-based journalist, joins us to discuss a new International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report on Iran’s nuclear program that mostly reiterates things already known about the program. An antiwar.com article argues that this means a new round of pushing Iran for answers on a site that has little evidence of ever being active.

    Mark Sleboda, International security analyst, joins us to discuss recent Ukrainian provocations in the Donbass region of the beleaguered Eastern European nation. A recent article at nationalinterest.org argues that the timing and scale of these actions seem to indicate that they are directly related to the likely election of former VP Joe Biden. Also, there is a growing appetite in Kiev to renegotiate some of the Minsk Protocol’s provisions, with an increasing number of Ukrainian commentators and politicians charging that the agreement is impossible to implement in its current form. 

    Daniel Lazare, investigative Journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup" joins us to discuss President Trump's recent reshuffling of leadership at the pentagon and its relationship to the occupation of Afghanistan. Could the hiring of dovish Army Colonel Douglas McGregor indicate a move by Trump to clear the troops from Afghanistan before he leaves office in January?

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst joins us to discuss Iranian President Rouhani's recent statement that he is willing to take 'any opportunity' to lift US sanctions. "Our aim is to lift the pressure of sanctions from the shoulders of our people," Rouhani said in televised remarks during a weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday. These remarks drew immediate criticism from conservative hardliners in the government. Additionally, Caleb will give his thoughts on the announcement by the new Bolivian government that they intend to improve and maintain close ties between La Paz and Tehran.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Biden, Trump, Bolivia, Israel, Rouhani
