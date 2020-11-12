Register
22:03 GMT12 November 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Why Did FBI Investigate Gen. Michael Flynn in 2016?

    The Critical Hour
    President-elect Joe Biden and his team are reaching out to world leaders, yet retired Gen. Michael Flynn was investigated for doing the same thing.

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss how Biden's team has made contact with world leaders, yet in late 2016, the FBI investigated Flynn "when he was a transition official for the possible 'crime' of talking to Russia about foreign policy," as Glenn Greenwald wrote in a Tuesday article.

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and wellness expert, joins us to discuss the bleak outlook for COVID-19 infections in the US. As an example, the Washington Post reported Tuesday, "In North Dakota, health care workers with asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus will be allowed to keep working as the number of infected patients outstrips the staff members needed to care for them, the governor said this week."

    Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines, joins us to discuss both US political parties' "anti-democratic hijinks," as a November 6 MintPress News article calls them. The piece notes that "the bipartisan foreign policy establishment cheers on anti-democratic action abroad but frowns upon it at home."

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the Democratic party's attacks on progressive lawmakers. "Within hours of the media's declaration that Joe Biden had won the presidential election, the Democratic Party launched a vicious attack against its so-called 'left' wing, represented most prominently by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez," the World Socialist Web Site reported Monday.

    George Koo, journalist, social activist, international business consultant and chemical engineer, joins us to discuss his Sunday op-ed in the Asia Times. It's entitled, "Biden must avoid lose-lose confrontation with China," and the subhead notes, "The failures of Trump's China policies are obvious, and the way out for his Oval Office successor is just as clear."

    Nicolas Davis, Author of "Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq", joins us to discuss a Wednesday article in CounterPunch entitled "Will the Biden Team Be Warmongers or Peacemakers?" The article states, "People all over this pandemic-infested, war-torn and poverty-stricken world were shocked by the brutality and racism of the Trump administration, and are anxiously wondering whether Biden's presidency will open the door to the kind of international cooperation that we need to confront the serious problems facing humanity in this century."

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss what lies ahead for the new Biden presidency. Even with US President Donald Trump's defeat in the election, "state and local governments face brutal cuts to vital public services like education and health care," Jacobin reported Tuesday. 

    Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Libya Arms Embargo. "In a November 10 letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) said the Trump administration had taken 'few concrete steps' to enforce the ban on providing weapons to Libya's warring parties and urged the United States to impose sanctions on those who violate arms trade restrictions," the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

