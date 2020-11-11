Register
    The Critical Hour

    The Trump Administration, Escalating Tensions, Orders Agencies to Snub the Biden Transition Team

    The Critical Hour
    
    The Trump White House on Monday instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, prompting the Biden team to consider legal action.

    Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" joins us to discuss a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly, reporting that "We have been told: Ignore the media, and wait for it to be official from the government."

    Carlos Castaneda, Immigration Lawyer, joins us to discuss the recent, UN rights review on the United States. According to an article in yesterday's Times Malta, 120 country representatives took part in a half-day, mostly virtual public debate about the US human rights record. According to reports, the representatives made a long line of recommendations for improvement.

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's recent Facebook post. Pashinyan said he signed a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to end the war over Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Dr. Margaret Flowers, Pediatrician, Health Reform Activist, and Co-Director at Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss the key court hearing on the Affordable Care Act's constitutionality and what this could mean for Americans.

    KJ Noh, Peace Activist, Writer and Teacher, joins us to discuss China having little hope that a new US Administration will necessarily translate into better relations with China. According to an article in The Top Ten News, While Biden could ease off Beijing in certain respects after Inauguration Day, many Chinese have adopted a fatalistic view of the post-Trump world fearing that US-China relations are likely to be fraught for four more years, if not a generation.

    Daniel Lazare, Investigative Journalist and Author of The Velvet Coup, joins us to discuss yesterday's report in Shadowproof.com about the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal team submitting their closing argument to a British magistrates' court. They argue, "It is politically motivated, it is an abuse of the process of this court, and it is a clear violation of the Anglo-US treaty that governs this extradition."

    Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss the Democratic party not getting sweeping victories during the recent election. Democrats failed to win the Senate, despite nearly having twice the number of Senators up for re-election than the Republicans. The Democratic Party also lost seats in the House of Representatives. 

    Author and Activist Miko Peled joins us to discuss the death of Saeb Erekat, 65, a Palestinian negotiator who shaped Arab-Israeli peace agreements. According to his office and family, the cause of death was Covid-19.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Saeb Erekat, Julian Assange, China, Healthcare, UN, Election
