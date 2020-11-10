How Did Pandemic-Beleaguered Trump Muster 70 Million Votes in US Election?

According to Dr. Jack Rasmus, there are three primary explanations for why 70 million people voted for US President Donald Trump: the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic, and matters of culture and racism manipulated by savvy politicians.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics and politics at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss his recent article, entitled "How Could 70 Million Still Have Voted for Trump?" He surmises that economic and health reasons are not the only sources of Trump support and that such support is also "grounded in the 'ethnic' composition of his mostly White European heritage followers who are fearful 'their' white culture is being overwhelmed by the growing numbers and diversity of people of color in America."

Pediatrician, health reform activist and Co-Director at Popular Resistance Margaret Flowers joins us to discuss the US' recent, record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases. She also talks about Pfizer's new vaccine, which, according to the company, has been found to be more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 among those who have not already experienced infection.

Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to talk about the US 2020 election. Discussion items include who is ahead in the states still counting and the accuracy of the vote counts.

Ajamu Baraka, former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss how just days after the election, corporate Democrats are already attacking US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other progressives. According to a Sunday article in Jacobin, "Since the election was called for Joe Biden, there has been a multitiered effort to blame disappointing election results on progressives, even as exit polls and voting results show that progressive organizing rescued Democrats from the jaws of a presidential defeat. "

David Schultz, author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University, joins us to discuss Trump's refusal to concede the election. According to a Sunday article in The Guardian, "Donald Trump's resolve not to accept the result of the presidential election appeared unshaken on Sunday, as he continued to promote conspiracy theories about the vote."

Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss the struggle Biden faces to re-enter the Iran deal.

Antiwar.com reported Sunday, "In comments Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called on President-elect Joe Biden to return to fulfilling commitments under the P5+1 nuclear deal, saying Iran would continue its resistance to the US until they return to the deal."

Nick Davies, author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss Luis Arce, who was recently sworn in as Bolivia's president. "In his first speech as president, Arce criticized the de facto government's management, which destroyed Bolivia's economy," Telesur reported Sunday. He also "promised to rebuild the South American country," the outlet noted.

Lucy Komisar, investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption, joins us to discuss the weaponization of human rights and whether the Magnitsky Act denies due process.

