The Presidential Election Hinges on a Few Battleground States

Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst, joins us to discuss Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar being credited with increasing voter turn-out for their party and Minnesota and Michigan.
Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the election. Former Vice President Joe Biden holds on to a razor thin lead and President Donald Trump advances a number of legal challenges as a divided America awaits the outcome.
Dr. Jack Rasmus, Professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the job gains showing the US economy continuing to slowly recover.
Margaret Kimberley, Black Agenda Report Editor and Sr. Columnist and Danny Haiphonge (Hi-Fong), Author of American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People’s History of Fake News, join us to discuss the US Presidential election. They discuss an Anti-war.com article that analyzes the commonality of Donald Trump and Joe Biden supporting a US Imperialist, foreign policy.
Dr. Emmit Riley, Political Scientist and Assistant Professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University and Dr. Clarence Lusane, Author, professor and activist, join us to discuss how the tight races in Georgia and North Carolina reflect changing demographics and voting patterns in the South.
