US Awaits Presidential Election Results From Key Battleground States

Wednesday, "President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House," AP reported.

Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch, joins us to discuss the fate of the White House hanging in the balance as ballots are counted. Trump "addressed his supporters early Wednesday morning, declaring victory in the presidential election," Newsweek reported. "Trump also implied that he would ask the US Supreme Court to intervene in the election process."

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, examines a Wednesday Daily Caller report which said, "Federal agencies are withholding in full the notes from an FBI interview in 2017 with Christopher Steele, the former British spy whose dossier the FBI used as part of its investigation of the Trump campaign."

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss how more than 1,000 people gathered to protest Trump on Tuesday night at Lafayette Park, just a block from the White House. Meanwhile, hundreds more marched through parts of downtown Washington, DC, and protests also occurred in places such as Seattle and New York City. Despite predictions of explosive violence, the demonstrations were mostly peaceful.

Dr. Colin Campbell, Washington DC senior news correspondent, joins us to discuss the House and Senate results. "Democratic prospects of taking control of the Senate were evaporating early Wednesday after several vulnerable Republican incumbents, including Joni Ernst in Iowa and Steve Daines in Montana, fended off well-financed Democratic challengers," Bloomberg reported. Meanwhile, the outlet also reported, "Democrats are forecast to keep control of the US House after Tuesday's elections, but with at least six incumbents losing their seats and others in jeopardy, Republicans have likely chipped away at their majority."

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer and teacher, examines how China "vowed Wednesday that it will make a 'proper and necessary response' if the US proceeds with its latest planned arms sale to Taiwan," as AP reported. "Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the sale of $600 million in armed drones to the island 'brutally interferes in China's internal affairs and seriously undermines China's sovereignty and security interests,'" the outlet noted.

Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, joins us to discuss the October 25 referendum vote in Chile. People's World reported, "Commentary reflects what happened: 'We began to dig the grave of the Pinochet-era constitution and the market economy,' one report said. This was an 'overwhelming, historic triumph of the people,' declared Chile's El Siglo newspaper."

Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, examines how the elections will affect the economy. In a Tuesday Consortium News article, John Buell argues, "Whoever wins today's election is virtually sure to be confronted by a severe foreclosure and eviction crisis as state and local governments face acute budget shortfalls. These crises interact with each other, and in ways that intensify the economic damage they inflict."

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss online censorship. The Guardian reported Wednesday, "Twitter has permanently suspended the account of conspiracy theorist David Icke. A spokesman for the social media platform said Icke had violated its rules regarding coronavirus misinformation." Meanwhile, a senior official for the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a press call that disinformation campaigns are having difficulty thanks to the "improved efforts of the social media platforms."

