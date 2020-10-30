Glenn Greenwald Leaves The Intercept After Editors Spike Biden Story

Pulitzer winner Glenn Greenwald founded the Intercept to challenge official narratives and protect editorial freedom. When editors abandoned those principles, spiking a controversial story, he was forced to quit.

Journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin joins us to discuss Glenn Greenwald's resignation from the Intercept. Greenwald, a journalist, constitutional lawyer, and one of the three co-founding editors of The Intercept, quit after the media outlet censored his latest article.

Today is panel day. We are joined by former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity Ray McGovern and Dan Lazare, Author of The Velvet Coup: The Constitution, the Supreme Court and the Decline of American Democracy, The Frozen Republic: How the Constitution is Paralyzing Democracy, and America's Undeclared War: What's Killing Our Cities and How We Can Stop It. They talk about an analysis piece in the Washington Post stating journalists should treat the leaked emails allegedly recovered from Hunter Biden's laptop as a foreign disinformation campaign, even if the claim lacks evidence. Also, the mainstream media and the social media titans work hard to suppress damaging information about former VP Joe Biden.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, and Dr. Gerald Horne, author, historian, researcher, and Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, join us for our next panel. They discuss the bitterly divided Senate confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett as the 115th justice to the Supreme Court on Monday. Consumer confidence decreased in October, as households saw the jobs recovery from the pandemic slowing, and the electoral college race tightened.

For our next panel, Danny Sjursen, US Army Major Retired and Author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War" and former UN Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter, discuss a recent New York Times article suggesting that Joe Biden may return to a Monroe Doctrine style policy towards Central and South America. They will also explore the military's focus shifting from the Middle East to Russia and China, which means that US soldiers and materiel will continue to be in places they shouldn't.

For our final panel, Political Cartoonist and Syndicated Columnist Ted Rall and Retired US Diplomat and former GOP Senate Foreign Policy Adviser Jim Jatras, join us to discuss Julian Assange's WikiLeaks organization. Ten years ago last week, WikiLeaks published an exposé of US government wrongdoing. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Jack Dorsey of Twitter came under fire in a Senate hearing for online censorship.

