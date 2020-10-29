Docs From Hunter Biz Partner Tony Bobulinski Reviewed by Senate Committee So Far Legit

A Senate committee has been able to verify the materials it has reviewed so far from former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski.

Alexander Mercouris, editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins us for the first two segments to talk about the materials that Bobulinski provided to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. A spokesperson for Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who chairs the committee, told The Daily Caller "that what had been reviewed so far turned out to be legitimate, and that the committee hadn't come across any evidence to suggest the content is false."

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to talk about the jobs recovery in the US. "Consumer confidence decreased in October, the Conference Board announced on Tuesday, as households saw the job recovery from the pandemic slowing," the Washington Examiner reported. Meanwhile, as rent debt climbs to $7 billion, economists are warning that the US is heading for another housing crisis.

Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss the disturbing indications in a recent New York Times article suggesting that if elected, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may return to a Central and South American "campaign to unseat progressive leaders" that ended in the jailing of Brazilian president Lula da Silva, the impeachment of his successor Dilma Rousseff, and the rise of Jair Bolsonaro, as MintPress News reported Wednesday.

Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, joins us to discuss whether US President Donald Trump can pull out a surprise victory or Biden will hold on to his lead. "A week before Election Day, Biden's lead remains stable at around 8ppt, as Electoral College projections still favor Biden, but the race is tightening in some key swing states," FXStreet reported Tuesday.

Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss the issue of tech censorship. In a Senate hearing Wednesday, several senators "cited Twitter's decision to censor a damning New York Post article reporting on damaging emails purported to be from Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden," Adonis Huffman wrote in a Wednesday editorial for Fox News. He noted that the hearing featured "CEOs Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, Sundar Pichai of Google and Jack Dorsey of Twitter coming under fire by both Democrats and Republicans."

Danny Sjursen, retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," weighs in on the story about Congress appropriating $23.1 billion for the Pentagon's secretive Military Intelligence Program. Sjursen says in a Monday piece for Antiwar.com that the Department of Defense "waits until after the fiscal year to admit how many tax dollars unknowingly funded missions the taxpayers aren't allowed to know about."

Nick Davies, author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq," joins us to discuss a Thursday article for CovertAction Magazine he co-wrote with Medea Benjamin. The piece argues, "No matter which instrument of regime change the US has deployed, these US interventions have not made life better for the people in any of those countries."

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com