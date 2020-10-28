Register
29 October 2020
    The Critical Hour

    The Biden Lies Exposed

    The Critical Hour
    Tony Bobulinksi, formerly a business associate of Hunter Biden, said in an interview that he once told the Biden family he was concerned Hunter's business deals could negatively impact a Joe Biden presidential campaign.

    Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to talk about Fox News host Tucker Carlson's Tuesday night interview with Bobulinski, who asserts that former US Vice President Joe Biden, the current Democratic presidential nominee, has lied about his ties to his son Hunter's international business ventures. Bobulinski also said that he came forward because House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) accused him of peddling Russian disinformation. 

    Peace activist, writer and teacher KJ Noh joins us to discuss the danger of US naval operations off the shores of China, Russia, and Iran. "According to Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi, quoted by Russia Today, US intervention in the South China Sea is 'the main driver of militarization there.' China regards the South China Sea as its backyard and the US presence there as a provocation," Eve Ottenburg wrote in a September 25 piece in CounterPunch.

    Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, discusses a Tuesday report in Antiwar.com that said US President Donald Trump "said that he expects up to 10 more countries to normalize relations with Israel, following the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan. The president said the deals would happen 'largely after' the November 3 presidential election."

    Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss an October 23 article in The Grayzone, for which he told the author that blaming Moscow for the Hunter Biden laptop affair is Russiagate disinformation.

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"; "America's Undeclared War" and "The Frozen Republic," joins us today to discuss recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh. He reports on discussions between the presidents of Russia and Turkey regarding the crisis in  the disputed area, as well as the situation in Syria and Libya. 

    Jim Jatras, retired US diplomat and GOP Senate Foreign Policy Adviser, joins us to discuss election interference from tech companies in Silicon Valley. "Days away from the most polarized electoral contest in American history, social media companies like Facebook have vowed to censor any voices they and their partners in the federal government consider inconvenient," MintPress News reported Tuesday. "According to The Wall Street Journal, Facebook is ready to implement election information strategies that have been in the works for years."

    Kathy Kelly, American peace activist and founding member of Voices in the Wilderness, joins us to discuss the deadly violence and tragic starvation enveloping Yemen. In her recent article titled "Feed the Hungry, Treat the Sick: A Crucial Training," Kelly explains that "10 Yemeni children under 13 years of age and six Yemeni women, including Fatim Saleh Mohsen, a 30-year-old mother, were killed" in January 2017, when "US-fired projectile missiles ripped apart Saleh's home in the middle of the night." 

    Gerald Horne, author, historian and professor of history at the University of Houston, joins us to examine the recent study that focuses on post-9/11 wars in which the US initiated combat or participated in military operations. The study showed that "conflicts with US military involvement had displaced at least 37 million people since the beginning of the 'war on terror' nearly two decades ago," The Guardian reported in September. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Community standardsDiscussion
