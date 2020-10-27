Register
12:18 GMT28 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US Senate Confirms Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court, Establishes Firm Conservative Majority

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202010271080896187-us-senate-confirms-amy-coney-barrett-to-supreme-court-establishes-firm-conservative-majority/

    The US Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday, making her the fifth woman to serve on the high court and giving conservatives a 6-3 majority there.

    Greg Palast, investigative reporter, joins us to talk about the Senate confirming Barrett on Monday evening. He also discusses the Supreme Court ruling on Monday night rejecting "a pandemic-related request from Democrats and civil rights groups to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots received after Election Day in the key battleground state of Wisconsin," as the Washington Post reported.

    Fred Rabner, Pittsburgh-based civil rights and trial attorney, joins us to discuss Monday's fatal shooting by police of a 27-year-old Black man who was allegedly armed with a knife in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The incident sparked protests, and demonstrators clashed with police. "Mayor Jim Kenney said the shooting, which was partially captured on video by a bystander, raised 'difficult questions that must be answered,' and the police commissioner promised an investigation," the New York Times reported.

    Leo Flores, Latin America coordinator for Code Pink, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss how Chile's "historic vote comes just days after another overwhelming progressive electoral victory in Bolivia, where citizens rejected the conservative Añez administration, who came to power in November in a US-backed military coup," as MintPress News reported Monday. "With almost all of the votes counted ... 78 percent of Chileans voted 'si' yesterday for a new constitution." 

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss rural Americans' dilemma of going hungry. Despite US President Donald Trump funneling a "record amount of aid to the agricultural sector," most of it has been "going to big farms over food workers or small-scale farmers," Reuters reported Wednesday.

    Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines on Sputnik Radio, weighs in on the Hunter Biden email story and discusses the recent Washington Post piece calling on the media to report the leaks as foreign disinformation, even if they probably aren't. 

    Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, discusses a Reuters report stating, "Turkey on Monday said goal-oriented talks in line with decisions by the United Nations Security Council were needed for efforts by the OSCE's Minsk group to yield results, as a US-backed ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh crumbled. On Monday, a US-backed truce in the region fell under jeopardy as Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces renewed fighting in the mountain enclave, defying international efforts to end a conflict that has killed hundreds in the last month."

    Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of The Velvet Coup, joins the show to discuss a Monday column by retired US Congressman Ron Paul, entitled "'Iraq War Diaries' at Ten Years: Truth is Treason." The article noted, "Ten years ago last week, Julian Assange's WikiLeaks organization published an exposé of US government wrongdoing ... [that] showed us all the brutality of the US attack on Iraq. It showed us the truth about the US invasion and occupation of that country." 

    Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins the show to discuss a Reuters report that stated, "Iran's foreign minister on Monday urged action at the United Nations against US unilateralism as he denounced Washington over wars waged since 2001. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addressed the General Assembly for a high-level session to mark the 75th anniversary of the world body, where the United States has been seeking to raise pressure on Iran." He urged the UN to "recommit itself to stand up united against unilateralism and war." 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Turkey, Hunter Biden, Bolivia, Shooting, Amy Coney Barrett
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, US, 25 October 2020.
    Unicorns, Skeletons and Superheroes: Halloween at the White House
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse