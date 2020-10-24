Trump, Biden Offer Contrasting Visions for US in Last Debate

Thursday's debate saw US President Donald Trump try to portray Democratic challenger Joe Biden as a scandal-riddled, inadequate career politician, while Biden took aim at Trump's immigration policies and handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For our first segment, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon discuss Thursday evening's presidential debate, the US embassy in Turkey warning American citizens about potential terror attacks targeting them in Istanbul and whether the Hunter Biden story is Russian disinformation. They also weigh in on Patrick Lawrence's story in Consortium News about the damage Russiagate has done, as well as this week's news about an alleged plan by a 19-year-old to assassinate Joe Biden.

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and pediatric obesity expert, reports on the latest developments in coronavirus news. "The daily number of COVID-19 cases reported in the US rose to its highest level since July, as data show cases spreading across communities in every region of the country," the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. "The US reported 71,671 cases on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University — the most in a single day since July 24, when it hit 73,107, and the third-highest single-day total overall."

Dr. Jack Rasmus, author and professor in the Economics and Politics departments at St. Mary's College of California, joins us to discuss Thursday night's debate and where the candidates stand on the economy. He also talks about the Republicans being angry that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin appears to be giving ground to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in search of a stimulus deal.

For our first Friday panel, Dr. Emmitt Riley, political scientist, author and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University, joins us, along with American columnist, political cartoonist and author Ted Rall. They talk about the Trump-Biden debate and conclude with the story about the alleged Biden assassination plot. According to a judge's order signed earlier this month, "A timeline of internet searches conducted by the Defendant between March and May 2020 show the young man seeking information about Vice President Joe Biden's home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles." The order also claims that the defendant posted a meme online about killing Biden, purchased an AR-15 in New Hampshire, traveled to a Wendy's within 4 miles of Biden's home and wrote a checklist note ending with the words "execute."

For our final panel, we are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"; and Danny Haiphong, author and contributor to Black Agenda Report. Their discussion topics include the presidential debate and Biden's potential picks for his Cabinet, which his team says will consist of those with experience, instead of focusing on political preferences. Former Sen. Ted Kaufman (D-DE), one of Biden's advisors and his Senate successor, is quoted by Politico as saying, "I think this is about getting seasoned people that are qualified to do the job. We need people with experience, people that are smart as hell and people that reflect America."

