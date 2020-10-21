Register
    The Critical Hour

    US Supreme Court Allows Extension of Pennsylvania Mail-In Ballot Deadline to Remain in Place

    The Critical Hour
    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to journalist Greg Palast about the US Supreme Court deciding to allow Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day.

    The Republican Party has filed a number of lawsuits to prevent US states from extending deadlines for mail-in ballots. The Supreme Court, through a 4-4 vote on Monday, left such an extended deadline in place in Pennsylvania. How significant is this decision, and does it indicate anything about the Supreme Court?

    Luis Arce and vice-presidential candidate David Choquehuanca are leading in the Bolivian presidential contest with 52.4% of the vote, according to exit polls. Ex-President Carlos Mesa came in second place with 31.5%. The right-wing candidate Luis Camacho - allied with Jeanine Añez, the country's interim president - followed in a distant third place, with only 14.1% of the vote. The second- and third-place finishers combined still would not overtake Arce. Private polling companies showed Arce with a similar margin of victory, though it will be several days before the official results are released. Is this the advancement of a new South American socialist bloc, or is it too early to tell?

    "The [Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem] Soleimani assassination has accomplished nothing that serves American interests and hardened global attitudes towards the United States, yet there seems to be an odd silence regarding the specifics of the fallout to his death from the opposition party and the US role in the Middle East in general," Christopher Mott wrote in an October 15 article for The National Interest. Is the US committed to proxy wars?

    A Monday article in Common Dreams was entitled, "Goldman Sachs: Benefits of 'Blue Wave' and $2.5 Trillion Stimulus Outweigh Wall Street Concerns Over Tax Hike on the Rich." The question is: is this sound analysis or political spin?

    There’s an interesting piece in Consortium News by Caitlin Johnstone, entitled, "‘The Emails Are Russian’ Will Be the Narrative, Regardless of Facts or Evidence."  
    On that topic, Antiwar.com reported  Monday, "Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Monday that the information published by The New York Post that allegedly came from Hunter Biden’s laptop is not part of a 'Russian disinformation campaign.' Ratcliffe’s comments came after Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the House Intelligence Committee chairman, said the scandal surrounding the Bidens and a Ukrainian gas company is a 'smear' coming 'from the Kremlin.'" What are we to make of this?

    "For the Cuban people, the US War on Venezuela stands out as a clear culprit contributing to the daily frustrations and hardships," Lee Schlenker wrote in a Monday piece in CounterPunch. "'Right now fewer trucks are coming in. Less merchandise too. And the quality isn’t the same because a lot of the products are rotting on the fields because there’s no oil for the trucks. Because of the US blockade on Cuba, no oil tankers can get here,' says Barbaro Medina, a produce vendor in Havana’s Vedado neighborhood." Will Havana’s food markets continue to be empty?

    "The United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday morning, kicking off the largest legal challenge the tech giant has ever faced," Business Insider reported Tuesday. What does this mean for social media? Is the government trying to control such platforms the same way it controls mainstream media?

    "The latest iteration of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has already claimed the lives of dozens of people, had been largely forgotten by the world before hostilities reignited in September," MintPress News reported Monday. "Now, almost a quarter of a century since the end of the last war between these entrenched enemies, the still contested region, claimed under international law by Azerbaijan and de facto controlled by its ethnic Armenian majority has fallen under a new spell of violence." Why is this happening?

    Guests:

    Greg Palast - Investigative reporter

    Teri Mattson - Writer at Code Pink

    Ray McGovern - Former CIA analyst and co-founder Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

    Dr. Jack Rasmus - Professor in the Economics and Political Science Departments at St. Mary's College of California

    Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-chief of The Duran

    Dr. Gerald Horne - Professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher

    Ted Rall - Political cartoonist and syndicated columnist

    Raul Diego - Writer and independent photojournalist

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, ballots, Nagorno-Karabakh, economic stimulus, Economy, Iran, Bolivia, Trump
