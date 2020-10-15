Will New Reports About Hunter Biden Emails Affect US Presidential Election?

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Alexander Mercouris about 2015 emails cited by the New York Post that suggest Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-US Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, where the younger Biden worked.

The New York Post ran a story Wednesday with the headline “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.” What are we to make of this? With less than three weeks to go before the election and one town hall and one debate left, will this become an issue?

The Sentencing Project has released a study showing that almost 5.2 Million Americans will be unable to vote in the upcoming election because of felony convictions. "Black and Latinx people are disproportionately affected by disenfranchisement laws, which are still in effect in most US states," Common Dreams reported Wednesday. How will these numbers affect the election?

A Thursday headline in the Independent read: "Dr. Fauci says Americans should consider canceling Thanksgiving plans as COVID-19 cases surge." He called it "an 'unfortunate fact' that Thanksgiving gatherings could kick the spread of the virus into an even higher gear," the outlet reported. Will Americans comply?

"Following the announcement Tuesday that the New York Times 'At War' section — which has explored the 'experiences and costs of war' for the past two and a half years — is ending this week, peace advocates were quick to note that the United States' actual 'forever war' outlasting a forum dedicated to covering it should be a sobering reminder of the nation's destructive and bloody foreign policy nearly two decades after the invasions of Afghanistan and then Iraq," Common Dreams reported Wednesday. Are those advocates correct?

"President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of Kyrgyzstan announced his resignation Thursday after a former convict [Sadyr Japarov] gained the upper hand in a power struggle that followed the annulling of parliamentary elections and was appointed prime minister," the Washington Post reported Thursday. Could this bring an end to the political impasse, or will a power vacuum be created?

A Wednesday headline in the American Conservative read: "Top 50 US Think Tanks Receive Over $1B From Gov, Defense Contractors." The article noted, "The top recipients of this funding were the RAND Corporation, the Center for a New American Security, and the New America Foundation, according to analysis by the Center for International Policy." How will this affect their output of information?

"A leading American newspaper has denounced as 'cruel' the ongoing efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to pile up sanctions on Iran amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, saying the imposition of embargoes amounts to collective punishment for tens of millions of innocent Iranians," Iranian state outlet Press TV reported Wednesday. What does the op-ed in the New York Times say, and what does US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams traveling to Germany last week for consultations with European officials indicate?

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the European Union had adopted the US style of threatening and punishing states with sanctions, Sputnik reported Wednesday. Lavrov's statement comes a day after foreign ministers of the European Union reached an agreement to impose sanctions on Russia over the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, citing a violation of the International Chemical Weapons Convention. What will happen next?

Guests:

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-Chief of The Duran

Dr. Emmitt Riley - Political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University

Margaret Flowers - Pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance

Nicholas Davies - Peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq"

Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based international relations and security analyst

Jim Jatras - Retired US diplomat and GOP Senate foreign policy adviser

Medea Benjamin - Co-founder of Code Pink

Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com