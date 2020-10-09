13 Charged Over Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Could FBI Have Entrapped Them?

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Caleb Maupin about the influence of US President Donald Trump's recent words in the context of the recent story about the FBI breaking up a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

"Law enforcement officials announced Thursday they had charged 13 suspects with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and terrorism crimes, after an investigation revealed the right-wing plotters from the Wolverine Watchmen had planned to overthrow the state government of Michigan and take Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hostage," Common Dreams reported Thursday. Six of the suspects are being charged in federal court, and seven are being charged in state court. What are we to make of this?

There’s been a lot of discussion about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) not saying whether they would "pack" the US Supreme Court if elected. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported Thursday, "House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-MD) plan to introduce legislation Friday that would create a commission to 'help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership' in the presidency." What’s this really all about?

"Kyrgyzstan's government has been at a standstill this week after annulled parliamentary elections created a power vacuum with multiple political factions vying to fill it," the Washington Post reported Friday. "Now, the central Asian country is likely to see its third president suddenly toppled by a revolt in 15 years." What are the latest developments in Kyrgyzstan, Nagorno-Karabakh and Belarus?

Friday is panel day, and our first panel is with writer and author Jim Kavanagh and former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity Ray McGovern. They discuss the plot to kidnap Whitmer.

For our final panel we talk to Professor of Economics Dr. Linwood Tauheed and Washington, DC, senior news correspondent Dr. Colin Campbell about this week's vice-presidential debate and the battle within the Democratic Party over defense spending.

Guests:

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

David Schultz - Author, professor of political science at Hamline University and professor of law at the Hamline and University of Minnesota Schools of Law

Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War"

Jim Kavanagh - Writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and the author of the article "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd"

Ray McGovern - Former CIA analyst and co-founder Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity

Dr. Colin Campbell - Washington, DC, senior news correspondent

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

