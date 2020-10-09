Did Pence or Harris Accomplish Their Goals at Vice-Presidential Debate?

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Emmitt Riley and Teresa Lundy about Wednesday night's vice-presidential debate and the candidates' objectives.

US Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) had their debate on Wednesday night. The focus of the event was the leadership of US President Donald Trump, or lack thereof, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the policy plans of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. How did it go for the combatants?

Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Mnuchin and the others involved have picked the worst time for an impasse on economic stimulus negotiations. "Job growth is slowing, businesses are closing and cooler weather is driving people inside where the virus flourishes," the Washington Post reported Thursday. What are we to make of this?

"Former CIA Director John Brennan briefed former President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s 'plan' to tie the Trump campaign to Russia as a means of distracting the public from her private email server scandal before the 2016 election, according to newly declassified documents," National Review reported Tuesday. "Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Tuesday declassified Brennan’s handwritten notes along with a CIA memo showing that officials referred the alleged scheme to the FBI for potential investigation." We discussed this story earlier in the week. What has the Democratic Party been hiding?

"Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on Wednesday said he had approved the release of almost 1,000 pages of materials to the Justice Department as part of an investigation of the FBI’s probe of Russian election interference in 2016," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. What will be revealed?

"Amid findings that the combined wealth of the planet's billionaires skyrocketed to $10.2 trillion during the coronavirus pandemic, the World Bank warned Wednesday that the public health crisis could cause global extreme poverty to rise for the first time in over two decades and push tens of millions of people into that category by next year," Common Dreams reported Wednesday. What are we to make of this?

With the US just 26 days away from a national election in which each party being able to differentiate itself from its opposition is key, in the midst of a pandemic when the necessary aid can’t be provided to people in need, Democrats are reportedly facing an intra-party battle over defense spending. What does all of this mean?

"Last week, a bill was introduced in the House that could give the president sweeping powers to sanction areas deemed under the 'control' of Hezbollah in Lebanon and Latin America," Antiwar.com reported Wednesday. "The bill was introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) and currently has 12 Republican cosponsors." What are we to make of this?

"US President Donald Trump, appearing at the White House for the first time since he returned from hospital on Monday night, vowed to 'make China pay' for damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and called his infection 'a blessing from God,'" the South China Morning Post reported Wednesday. What does this really mean going forward?

Guests:

Dr. Emmitt Riley - Political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University

Teresa Lundy - Government affairs and public relations specialist and principal of TML Communications

Dr. Jack Rasmus - Professor in the Economics and Political Science Departments at St. Mary's College of California.

Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-chief of The Duran

Ray McGovern - Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace

Margaret Flowers - Pediatrician, health reform activist and co-director at Popular Resistance

Margaret Kimberley - Editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"

Laith Marouf - Broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon

