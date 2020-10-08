Trump First Tables Stimulus Talks, Then Says He Would Approve Certain Relief Measures

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Linwood Tauheed about US President Donald Trump cutting off stimulus relief talks until after the presidential election, casting doubt on the possibility of economic aid being given to Americans before then.

Despite seemingly torpedoing talks on a stimulus relief bill in a Tuesday tweet, the president "began backtracking on Tuesday night, saying on Twitter that he would sign a stand-alone bill to send Americans $1,200 stimulus checks," the New York Times reported Wednesday. "On Wednesday morning, he urged [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi to 'move fast' on the proposal." What are we to make of this?

California prosecutors announced Monday that they would reopen the case of 22-year-old Oscar Grant, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) officer in 2009 at the Fruitvale BART station in Oakland. What are the details?

A Tuesday headline in the New York Times read: "Trump’s Return from Walter Reed Leaves White House in Disarray as Infections Jolt West Wing." The subhead noted, "The West Wing was mostly empty, cleared of aides who were sick or told to work from home, and staff in the White House residence were in full personal protective equipment." COVID-19 appears to be running through the White House like Sherman’s March to the Sea.

The Kremlin issued a new appeal for an end to hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday after Moscow's foreign intelligence chief said the mountain enclave could become a launchpad for Islamist militants to enter Russia," Reuters reported Tuesday. Remember early on in this conflict, when we were wondering how big of a problem this could become?

A very good article ran Wednesday in AntiWar.com, entitled “Washington as Wannabe Dictatress of the World: Targeting Newly Democratic Sudan.” It opens, "The Trump administration apparently sees America as dictatress of the world, which John Quincy Adams warned against two centuries ago. The people of Sudan are emerging from decades of dictatorship, but the Trump administration is treating the country as a puppet state." Is this dictate of the Trump administration a new approach, or is it America being America?

"Reps. Tulsi Gabbard & Thomas Massie Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Defending the Free Press & Call For Charges Against Julian Assange To Be Dropped," read the headline of an October 2 news release from Gabbard's office. What are we to make of this, and what are the chances of success?

"On Monday, at the UN Security Council, the US, the UK, France, and allies blocked testimony from a former director-general of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "Jose Bustani is a Brazilian diplomat and was the first director-general of the OPCW, which was formed in 1997." Why did this happen?

"In his first visit to Miami in more than a year, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday attacked President Donald Trump’s hard-line policies in the Americas, saying his opponent’s tough talk and steep sanctions have only entrenched Cuba’s communist government," the Miami Herald reported Monday. Is Biden’s policy any different than Trump’s?

Guests:

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

John Burris - Civil rights attorney

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity specialist

Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War"

Dr. Gerald Horne - Professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher

Niko House - Political activist, independent journalist and podcaster

Piers Robinson - Co-director of the Organization for Propaganda Studies

Charles Simmons - Attorney, international fellow at Columbia University, professor emeritus of journalism at Eastern Michigan University and co-director of the Hush House Museum & Cultural Center in Detroit, Michigan

