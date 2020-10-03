What Will Be Political Impact of Trump, First Lady Testing Positive for COVID-19?

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Yolandra Hancock about US President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19, news which he announced on Friday.

The president, who is 74, was diagnosed with the illness hours after it became public knowledge that Trump aide Hope Hicks had tested positive. How will he be treated? How does the revelation impact the political landscape?

"US stocks fell Friday after President Trump said he and the first lady tested positive for coronavirus, but all three major indexes held on to notch gains for the week," the Wall Street Journal reported Friday. What's next?

It's panel day. For our first panel, we talk to Margaret Kimberley and Dr. Clarence Lusane about the president's diagnosis and the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett for the US Supreme Court.

"New coronavirus cases increased over the past week by at least 10 percent, in 21 predominantly Western states, according to a CNN analysis," The Hill reported Monday. We are now in October, on the front end of the flu season. What can we expect next?

For our last panel, we are joined by Jim Kavanagh, writer at The Polemicist and CounterPunch and author of the article "Payroll Taxes Are the Achilles Heel of Social Security"; and by Daniel Lazare, investigative journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America’s Undeclared War." They will also discuss Trump's coronavirus case, as well as the fighting that erupted on Sunday between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenians in the contested mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Guests:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock, Physician

Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst

Linwood Tauheed, Associate professor of Economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City

Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "prejudential: Black America and the Presidents

Dr. Clarence Lusane, Author, professor, Activist

Jim Kavanaugh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd"

Daniel Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of The Velvet Coup

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com