Register
09:55 GMT24 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Will Partisan Battle to Fill Ginsburg's Seat Sully US Supreme Court's Image?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202009241080554835-will-partisan-battle-to-fill-ginsburgs-seat-sully-us-supreme-courts-image/

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Majorie Cohn about a grand jury indicting former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison on charges of wanton endangerment regarding the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor.

    As many are aware, there’s a partisan battle brewing over who will fill the seat left by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The fight will affect issues like gun control, abortion and religious liberty, which are important to the political right, but it could also damage the court's image and reputation. What will come next?

    "Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has returned from his official visits to Suriname, Guyana, Colombia and Brazil, where he discussed the possibilities of regime change in Venezuela," MintPress News reported Monday. He has now announced "a $348 million package he said was a 'response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the corrupt and illegitimate Maduro regime,' and signaled the US’ 'commitment to the Venezuelan people,'" the outlet noted. What are we to make of all of this?

    A September 18 piece by Ahmed Abdulkareem in MintPress News is entitled "2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly." He writes, "Realistically, the war has become little more than a pretext to control Yemen’s strategic sites and natural wealth. Saudi Arabia and the UAE now occupy entire southern provinces from al-Mahara to the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Somehow, though, they have not yet allowed [former President Abdrabbuh Mansur] Hadi and his old guard to return." What can we expect next?

    Who is Michele Flournoy, and could she be the angel of death for the American empire? There’s a great piece in Antiwar.com, published Wednesday and written by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas JS Davies, that asks this question, and we are joined by KJ Noh to discuss it.

    "Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR has exposed some Western countries’ involvement in fueling the Alexey Navalny case, with the Nord Stream 2 project being the main target, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said in a statement issued by the SVR press bureau on Tuesday," TASS reported. Are the covers really being pulled off here?

    There’s a verbal and rhetorical shootout happening at the UN. "Tensions between the US and China took center stage at the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday, and President Trump used his speech to go after Beijing," Antiwar.com reported. "The president blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic and said Beijing 'unleashed' the virus on the world." What can we expect next?

    "Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a defiant and fiery speech Tuesday to the UN General Assembly as his nation grapples with the Middle East's worst coronavirus outbreak and a weakened economy, but he insisted it is the US that that will surrender to the resilience of Iran," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. It does not seem as though Iran is backing down. What has been the response to this speech worldwide?

    "Venezuela has called for the world to fight 'hegemony' and 'imperialist ideas,' while Cuba called the United States 'the greatest danger to international peace and security' during the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) virtual summit to mark 75 years of the global body," Al Jazeera reported Tuesday. Are other countries agreeing?

    Guests:

    Marjorie Cohn - Professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, and a former president of the National Lawyers Guild

    Teri Mattson - Latin America coordinator for Code Pink

    Elisabeth Myers - Lawyer, former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia and democracy lead for Democrats Abroad

    Nicolas JS Davies - Peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq"

    Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based international relations and security analyst

    KJ Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

    Dr. Gerald Horne - Professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher

    Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    UN, Iran, China, Nordstream 2, Yemen, Mike Pompeo, US Supreme Court
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President Donald Trump speaking at the 75th UN General Assembly in a pre-recorded video.
    Empty UN Headquarters, Pre-Recorded Video Addresses: How 75th UN General Assembly is Held Amid COVID
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse