Will Partisan Battle to Fill Ginsburg's Seat Sully US Supreme Court's Image?

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Majorie Cohn about a grand jury indicting former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison on charges of wanton endangerment regarding the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor.

As many are aware, there’s a partisan battle brewing over who will fill the seat left by the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The fight will affect issues like gun control, abortion and religious liberty, which are important to the political right, but it could also damage the court's image and reputation. What will come next?

"Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has returned from his official visits to Suriname, Guyana, Colombia and Brazil, where he discussed the possibilities of regime change in Venezuela," MintPress News reported Monday. He has now announced "a $348 million package he said was a 'response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by the corrupt and illegitimate Maduro regime,' and signaled the US’ 'commitment to the Venezuelan people,'" the outlet noted. What are we to make of all of this?

A September 18 piece by Ahmed Abdulkareem in MintPress News is entitled "2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly." He writes, "Realistically, the war has become little more than a pretext to control Yemen’s strategic sites and natural wealth. Saudi Arabia and the UAE now occupy entire southern provinces from al-Mahara to the Bab al-Mandab Strait. Somehow, though, they have not yet allowed [former President Abdrabbuh Mansur] Hadi and his old guard to return." What can we expect next?

Who is Michele Flournoy, and could she be the angel of death for the American empire? There’s a great piece in Antiwar.com, published Wednesday and written by Medea Benjamin and Nicolas JS Davies, that asks this question, and we are joined by KJ Noh to discuss it.

"Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR has exposed some Western countries’ involvement in fueling the Alexey Navalny case, with the Nord Stream 2 project being the main target, SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin said in a statement issued by the SVR press bureau on Tuesday," TASS reported. Are the covers really being pulled off here?

There’s a verbal and rhetorical shootout happening at the UN. "Tensions between the US and China took center stage at the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday, and President Trump used his speech to go after Beijing," Antiwar.com reported. "The president blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic and said Beijing 'unleashed' the virus on the world." What can we expect next?

"Iranian President Hassan Rouhani delivered a defiant and fiery speech Tuesday to the UN General Assembly as his nation grapples with the Middle East's worst coronavirus outbreak and a weakened economy, but he insisted it is the US that that will surrender to the resilience of Iran," the Associated Press reported Tuesday. It does not seem as though Iran is backing down. What has been the response to this speech worldwide?

"Venezuela has called for the world to fight 'hegemony' and 'imperialist ideas,' while Cuba called the United States 'the greatest danger to international peace and security' during the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) virtual summit to mark 75 years of the global body," Al Jazeera reported Tuesday. Are other countries agreeing?

Guests:

Marjorie Cohn - Professor of law at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, and a former president of the National Lawyers Guild

Teri Mattson - Latin America coordinator for Code Pink

Elisabeth Myers - Lawyer, former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia and democracy lead for Democrats Abroad

Nicolas JS Davies - Peace activist and author of "Blood on Our Hands: The American Invasion and Destruction of Iraq"

Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based international relations and security analyst

KJ Noh - Peace activist, writer and teacher

Dr. Gerald Horne - Professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

