Register
08:55 GMT17 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Does Trump Want Assange Jailed to Keep Him Quiet, Protect Election Campaign?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Neil Clark about whether US President Donald Trump wants to keep WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange in jail in order to protect the legitimacy of Trump's election campaign.

    US lawyer Eric Lewis stated during Assange’s extradition hearing in London on Tuesday, “WikiLeaks and Mr. Assange pose a threat to the legitimacy of Trump’s [election] campaign that he is desperate to squash by diverting attention and imprisoning Mr. Assange." What are we to make of this and why isn’t this trial making US corporate media headlines?

    A Tuesday Washington Post headline read: "Pro-Trump youth group enlists teens in secretive campaign likened to a ‘troll farm,’ prompting rebuke by Facebook and Twitter." How powerful is the spam-like behavior of bots and trolls across social media?

    Our show broadcasts from Washington, DC. Both hosts live in Maryland and are now seeing smoke from the California, Washington state and Oregon wildfires in the US capital's atmosphere. A Tuesday New York Times headline read: "Some of the Planet’s Most Polluted Skies Are Now Over the West Coast." How serious of a problem is this, and what does it mean going forward?

    "Insisting during a town hall Tuesday night that COVID-19 will simply disappear on its own - echoing a baseless claim he also made in February, March, April, May, June, July and August - President Donald Trump touted a so-called 'herd immunity' approach to the pandemic," Common Dreams reported Wednesday. How do public health experts feel about this?

    "A new report from Brown University’s Costs of War project has found that at least 37 million people have been displaced as a result of America’s so-called 'war on terror' since 9/11, a conservative estimate of a number that may actually be somewhere between 48 million to 59 million," Caitlin Johnstone wrote for the Strategic Culture Foundation on September 11. What are we to make of this?

    "US troop cuts in Afghanistan have been ahead of schedule or on track for much of the year, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the US expects a full withdrawal from the country by April or May of 2021, as agreed to in the peace deal," Antiwar.com reported Monday. How can this be? 

    The headline to Vijay Prashad and John Ross' Tuesday CounterPunch piece read: "The Difference Between the US and China’s Response to COVID-19 is Staggering." According to Bob Woodward’s taped interviews with the US president, the article said, "Trump admitted that the virus was virulent, but he decided to underplay its danger. 'I wanted to always play it down,' Trump said, 'because I don’t want to create a panic.'" The piece continued, "Meanwhile, in China, ever since the virus was crushed in Wuhan, the government merely has had to contain small-scale localized outbreaks; in the last month, China has had zero domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases." 

    For our last segment, Chris Hedges talks about his August Common Dreams article, entitled "America's Death March," in which he argues that the November election "will not stop the rise of hyper-nationalism, crisis cults and other signs of an empire’s terminal decline."

    Guests:

    Neil Clark - Journalist and broadcaster

    Niko House - Political activist, independent journalist and podcaster

    Tina Landis - Organizer in the environmental and social justice movement

    Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi - Professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute

    Gerald Horne - Professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian and researcher

    Kathy Kelly - American peace activist, founding member of Voices in the Wilderness and co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence

    Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    war on terror, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, Climate Change, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020.
    Princess Elizabeth, Next in Line to Belgian Throne, Engages in Military Training
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    ‘Trump & Friends’
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse