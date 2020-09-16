Biden's Proposed Iran Policy Echoes Trump's Agenda, Logic

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Jim Carey about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's plan for US relations with Iran.

"Writing in CNN, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden outlined his administration’s plan for Iran," Antiwar.com reported Monday. "In a piece titled, 'There’s a smarter way to be tough on Iran,' Biden said he would work with Iran to restore the 2015 nuclear deal." What else was in the plan?

So, Politico reported Sunday that Iran was weighing a plot to kill the US ambassador to South Africa in retaliation for the January assassination of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Iraq. "After a dubiously sourced report from Politico claimed Iran is considering assassinating the US ambassador to South Africa, an intelligence source told the South African newspaper Daily Maverick that the plot was 'not likely to be real,'' Antiwar.com reported Monday. What are we to make of this uncorroborated story?

The Venezuelan government "claimed Monday that it had dismantled a covert operation to blow up power plants and oil facilities to destabilize the socialist state, saying it had detained eight plotters including an American traveling with heavy arms, explosives, surveillance footage and cash," the Washington Post reported Monday. What are we to make of this?

"The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Monday that the Green Party presidential ticket is ineligible to appear on the state ballot," the Washington Post reported Monday. "The decision comes after the Wisconsin Elections Commission declined on August 20 to put presidential contender Howie Hawkins and his Green Party running mate, Angela Walker, on the November 3 ballot because their signature petitions featured two different addresses for Walker."

"The Trump administration is betting it can get millions of coronavirus shots to the Americans who need them most using a new, unproven data system that threatens to bypass state trackers that have long been mainstays in public immunization programs," Politico reported Sunday. How significant of an issue is this?

"As he looked toward convening this year’s General Assembly, Secretary General António Guterres emphasized the long view" of the United Nations, the New York Times reported Tuesday. "The values embedded in the UN Charter, he said, have prevented 'the scourge of a Third World War many had feared.' ... While it is the leading provider of humanitarian aid, and UN peacekeepers operate in more than a dozen unstable areas, the United Nations has been unable to bring an end to the protracted wars in Syria, Yemen or Libya. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is nearly as old as the United Nations itself."

"A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the Trump administration's effort to end humanitarian protections for hundreds of thousands of immigrants, paving the way for possible mass deportations of people who have lived in the country for years," Common Dreams reported Monday.

"When President Donald Trump hosts the signing of a diplomatic agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, the White House ceremony will also serve as tacit recognition of Trump’s embrace of arms sales as a cornerstone of his foreign policy," the New York Times reported Tuesday. What are we to make of this?

Guests:

James Carey - Editor and co-owner of Geopolitics Alert

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq

Ricardo Vaz - Political analyst and editor at Venezuelanalysis.com

Ajamu Baraka - Former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Physician

Elisabeth Myers - Lawyer, former editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia and democracy lead for Democrats Abroad

Carlos Castaneda - Immigration lawyer

Oscar Chacón - Co-founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, a Chicago-based national network of Latin American immigrant‐led and immigrant serving organizations in the US

Robert Fantina - Journalist and Palestine activist

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com