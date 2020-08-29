Trump's Convention Speech Offers 'Little Substance' While Protests Continue in the US

On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Caleb Maupin about US President Donald Trump formally accepting the Republican Party's presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Trump spoke for almost 70 minutes, offering a lot of platitudes and hyperbole but very little substance. Here's one observation: he began by saying, “We are one national family, and we will always protect, love and care for each other.” However, Trump neither mentioned nor acknowledged the victims of police brutality in the US. What are we to make of this?

"Unemployment claims fell slightly last week but remained historically high, signaling layoffs continue as the coronavirus continues to hamper the economic recovery," the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. What does this mean for the US going forward?

"The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday issued a clarification of earlier guidance on coronavirus testing, days after a change sparked protests from the scientific and medical communities," The Hill reported Thursday.

Friday is panel day. For our first panel, Dr. Emmitt Riley and Dr. Linwood Tauheed discuss Trump's acceptance of the Republican presidential nomination. What were the takeaways?

For our next panel, political scientist, professor and author Dr. Clarence Lusane and journalist and author Daniel Lazare also discuss Thursday night's events at the Republican National Convention. They also tackle the Wednesday report from AFP that said, "Hundreds of young Libyans protested in Tripoli for a third consecutive day to decry deteriorating living conditions and corruption amid a heavy security presence." Lastly, they cover Trump's threat to ban the messaging app WeChat in the US.

Our final panel is with editor James Carey and political activist, independent journalist and podcaster Niko House. They discuss Trump's attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the arrest of Kyle Rittenhouse who was "charged with homicide after two people were killed and another seriously wounded by gunfire amid a chaotic night of demonstrations and destruction in Kenosha," Wisconsin, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. They also talk about armed civilians coming to protests, whether in Kenosha or other places, and the violence that could result.

Guests:

Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

Dr. Jack Rasmus - Economist and author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy From Reagan to Trump."

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Physici an

Dr. Emmitt Riley - Political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Economist

Dr. Clarence Lusane - Author, professor and activist

Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"

Niko House - Political activist, independent journalist and podcaster

James Carey - Editor and co-owner of Geopolitics Alert

