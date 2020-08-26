Register
    The Critical Hour

    If Trump Is Violating Hatch Act, Who's Responsible for Holding Him Accountable?

    The Critical Hour
    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Professor David Schultz about the incidents leading people to believe US President Donald Trump is violating the Hatch Act

    It is alleged that the president and his campaign are using government facilities - and not just buildings - to further his political purposes, thereby violating the Hatch Act. What are we to make of this?

    Two people were killed and one wounded in shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. How is this going to impact Wisconsin and the rest of the US?

    A Tuesday headline in the Washington Post read: "Universities sound alarm as coronavirus cases emerge just days into classes — 530 at one campus." The article noted, "More than 500 cases at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Nearly 160 at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Dozens at the University of Southern California. Colleges and universities that brought students back to campus are expressing alarm about coronavirus infections emerging as classes have barely started, raising the possibility everyone could be sent home."

    "Walt Kelly’s Pogo remarked that 'We have met the enemy, and he is us,'" Melvin Goodman writes in a Wednesday piece for CounterPunch. "In terms of election interference, historically the United States has been the enemy abroad, and now we are the enemy at home. There is more than 70 years of evidence of US election interference abroad; the current interference at home is far more threatening." How do other countries perceive the US?

    Our next guest Danny Sjursen has a great piece in in Antiwar.com entitled "Lebanon: Inconvenient Truths About Syria, Iran, Hezbollah, and the Shia ‘Street,’" wherein he writes, “There’s been a lot of nonsense passing as truth in post-blast Lebanon reporting. Most centers around alarmism about Hezbollah’s nefarious influence, the West’s 'opportunity' to destroy it, and the supposed struggle with Russia, China, and Iran for paternalist-preeminence in a country that isn’t ours (or theirs) to preside over in the first place."

    "Hundreds of young Libyans protested in Tripoli for a third consecutive day to decry deteriorating living conditions and corruption amid a heavy security presence," AFP reported Wednesday. "Voicing anger at extended shortages of power, water and fuel in the oil-rich North African country, the demonstrators, including teenagers and children, marched through the capital again on Tuesday and converged on Martyrs' Square." Is anyone hearing them?

    "Is US President Donald Trump practicing the 'art of the deal' on China by trying to scare it into making major concessions on trade to avoid being decoupled from the global financial system?" Anthony Rowley writes in a Monday op-ed for the South China Morning Post.

    A great article ran Monday in MintPress News, entitled "The Biden Campaign Walks Back its Attack on BDS… Sort Of." Kathryn Shihadah writes, "Linda Sarsour, a prominent Palestinian American activist, got the cold shoulder from the Biden campaign last week, followed by a sotto voce apology – but an elephant lingers in the room with the initials BDS." What will this mean for the election

    Guests:

    David Schultz - Professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter"

    Dr. Colin Campbell -  Washington, DC, senior news correspondent

    Dr. Jehan "Gigi" El-Bayoumi - Professor of medicine and founding director of the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences' Rodman Institute

    Niko House - Political activist, independent journalist and podcaster

    Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War"

    Laith Marouf - Broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Economist

    Miko Peled - Author and activist

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Biden, China, Libya, Lebanon, COVID-19, Election, Trump
