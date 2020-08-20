Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination; Will He Articulate Substantive Policy?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Ajamu Baraka, who was the US vice-presidential nominee of the Green Party in 2016, about his overall thoughts on the Democratic National Convention.

On Tuesday, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former US Vice President Joe Biden officially secured the Democratic Party's nomination for president. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) used her 60 seconds of speaking time during the event to support nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and highlighted a number of issues that are truly relevant to the electorate. What does this say about the domestic political landscape?

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in June said the state would fund a testing and technology program to aid public colleges and universities in the state reopen for in-person classes. "Now, as Alabama college students start those classes this week and next even as local virus rates remain high, that program — one of the nation’s largest campus reopening efforts — is facing the ultimate test," the New York Times reported Wednesday. On August 12, "Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a former Navy prosecutor, chose an especially dramatic example when he compared the commitment of teachers and administrators [to reopen schools] to the resolve of Navy SEALs given the mission to go after Osama bin Laden," the Times also reported Wednesday. What are we to make of this?

"The US-backed Venezuelan coup regime of Juan Guaidó is reestablishing ties with Israel and has opened a 'virtual embassy' in Jerusalem, run by a right-wing rabbi who lives in Miami and wants [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s help to fight 'terrorism,'" The Grayzone reported on August 14. Boy, does that sound convoluted and ominous. What can we expect next?

"The victims and families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks are urging Congress not to move forward with removing Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in a deal they say would rob them of holding Khartoum accountable in a court of law," The Hill reported Wednesday. What’s really behind Congress' efforts to establish this relationship with Khartoum?

"Hamas said Israeli warplanes and drones struck several posts and facilities belonging to its armed wing," Al Jazeera reported Wednesday. "Israeli warplanes bombed the Gaza Strip for the eighth consecutive night after alleging that Palestinians had fired a rocket into southern Israel." Is Israel ignoring the concept of proportional response?

In his Tuesday MintPress News article, Ramzy Baroud writes, "French President Emmanuel Macron is in no position to pontificate to Lebanon about the need for political and economic reforms. Just as thousands of Lebanese took to the streets of Beirut demanding 'revenge' against the ruling classes, the French people have relentlessly been doing the same; both peoples have been met with police violence and arrests." How will this play out?

We will be discussing the role of both Democrats and Republicans in promoting and passing the Magnitsky Act in 2012. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Rep Jim. McGovern (D-MA) championed it. Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) opposed it, but President Barack Obama signed it. So would the election make a difference?

It's a good time to delve into the beginnings of the Maidan Coup, what with a similar event possibly going on in Belarus now. Eric Zuesse wrote for the Strategic Culture Foundation in 2018: "This will document that the ‘new Cold War’ between the US and Russia did not start, as the Western myth has it, with Russia’s involvement in the breakaway of Crimea and Donbass from Ukraine, after Ukraine — next door to Russia — had suddenly turned rabidly hostile toward Russia in February 2014. Ukraine’s replacing its democratically elected neutralist Government in February 2014, by a rabidly anti-Russian Government, was a violent event, which produced many corpses. It’s presented in The West as having been a ‘revolution’ instead of a coup; but whatever it was, it certainly generated the ‘new Cold War’ (the economic sanctions and NATO buildup on Russia’s borders); and, to know whether it was a coup, or instead a revolution, is to know what actually started the ‘new Cold War’, and why." What are we to make of this information?

Guests:

Ajamu Baraka - Former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist

Leo Flores - Latin America coordinator for Code Pink

Netfa Freeman - Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer

Dan Cohen - Filmmaker, director of "Killing Gaza" and writer for The Grayzone

EJ Magnier - Veteran Middle East war correspondent

Lucy Komissar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption whose articles can be found at TheKomisarScoop.com

Jareth Copus - Author of "Ukraine: Forever a Pawn"

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com