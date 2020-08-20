Register
11:12 GMT20 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination; Will He Articulate Substantive Policy?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202008201080222122-biden-secures-democratic-presidential-nomination-will-he-articulate-substantive-policy/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Ajamu Baraka, who was the US vice-presidential nominee of the Green Party in 2016, about his overall thoughts on the Democratic National Convention.

    On Tuesday, during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, former US Vice President Joe Biden officially secured the Democratic Party's nomination for president. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) used her 60 seconds of speaking time during the event to support nominating Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and highlighted a number of issues that are truly relevant to the electorate. What does this say about the domestic political landscape?

    Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in June said the state would fund a testing and technology program to aid public colleges and universities in the state reopen for in-person classes. "Now, as Alabama college students start those classes this week and next even as local virus rates remain high, that program — one of the nation’s largest campus reopening efforts — is facing the ultimate test," the New York Times reported Wednesday. On August 12, "Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, a former Navy prosecutor, chose an especially dramatic example when he compared the commitment of teachers and administrators [to reopen schools] to the resolve of Navy SEALs given the mission to go after Osama bin Laden," the Times also reported Wednesday. What are we to make of this?

    "The US-backed Venezuelan coup regime of Juan Guaidó is reestablishing ties with Israel and has opened a 'virtual embassy' in Jerusalem, run by a right-wing rabbi who lives in Miami and wants [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s help to fight 'terrorism,'" The Grayzone reported on August 14. Boy, does that sound convoluted and ominous. What can we expect next?

    "The victims and families of victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks are urging Congress not to move forward with removing Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism in a deal they say would rob them of holding Khartoum accountable in a court of law," The Hill reported Wednesday. What’s really behind Congress' efforts to establish this relationship with Khartoum?

    "Hamas said Israeli warplanes and drones struck several posts and facilities belonging to its armed wing," Al Jazeera reported Wednesday. "Israeli warplanes bombed the Gaza Strip for the eighth consecutive night after alleging that Palestinians had fired a rocket into southern Israel." Is Israel ignoring the concept of proportional response?

    In his Tuesday MintPress News article, Ramzy Baroud writes, "French President Emmanuel Macron is in no position to pontificate to Lebanon about the need for political and economic reforms. Just as thousands of Lebanese took to the streets of Beirut demanding 'revenge' against the ruling classes, the French people have relentlessly been doing the same; both peoples have been met with police violence and arrests." How will this play out?

    We will be discussing the role of both Democrats and Republicans in promoting and passing the Magnitsky Act in 2012. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Rep Jim. McGovern (D-MA) championed it. Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) opposed it, but President Barack Obama signed it. So would the election make a difference?

    It's a good time to delve into the beginnings of the Maidan Coup, what with a similar event possibly going on in Belarus now. Eric Zuesse wrote for the Strategic Culture Foundation in 2018: "This will document that the ‘new Cold War’ between the US and Russia did not start, as the Western myth has it, with Russia’s involvement in the breakaway of Crimea and Donbass from Ukraine, after Ukraine — next door to Russia — had suddenly turned rabidly hostile toward Russia in February 2014. Ukraine’s replacing its democratically elected neutralist Government in February 2014, by a rabidly anti-Russian Government, was a violent event, which produced many corpses. It’s presented in The West as having been a ‘revolution’ instead of a coup; but whatever it was, it certainly generated the ‘new Cold War’ (the economic sanctions and NATO buildup on Russia’s borders); and, to know whether it was a coup, or instead a revolution, is to know what actually started the ‘new Cold War’, and why." What are we to make of this information?

    Guests:

    Ajamu Baraka - Former US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist

    Leo Flores - Latin America coordinator for Code Pink

    Netfa Freeman - Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer

    Dan Cohen - Filmmaker, director of "Killing Gaza" and writer for The Grayzone

    EJ Magnier - Veteran Middle East war correspondent

    Lucy Komissar - Investigative journalist focusing on corporate and financial corruption whose articles can be found at TheKomisarScoop.com

    Jareth Copus - Author of "Ukraine: Forever a Pawn"

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Belarus, Magnitsky Act, Lebanon, Gaza Strip, Gaza, Sudan, Venezuela, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19, Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Vaccine Production Process
    Much-Needed Cure for COVID-19: Russian Vaccine Production Process
    Running the Numbers
    Running the Numbers
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse