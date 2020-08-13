Register
    The Critical Hour

    Biden Selects California Senator Kamala Harris as Running Mate

    The Critical Hour
    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon welcome Niko House to discuss presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's selection of Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his vice-presidential running mate.

    At approximately 4:15 pm ET on Tuesday, Biden named Harris as his running mate. Once she formally accepts the nomination, Harris will become the first Black and South Asian-American woman to run on a major US political party's presidential ticket. What does this selection tell us about the direction of the Biden 2020 campaign? 

    "The Supreme Court on Tuesday once again put on hold a judge’s order that relaxed election procedures because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the result will keep a referendum on partisan gerrymandering off the November ballot in Oregon," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. Here we are in August, and the court says it’s too close to the election to make a change that will allow people to vote with a greater sense of security for their health during a pandemic? 

    "Parties across Bolivia’s political spectrum are racing to defuse massive street blockades that have paralyzed the nation, as some protesters threaten to march on La Paz and demand the resignation of interim President Jeanine Áñez," the Washington Post reported Wednesday. What’s going on in Bolivia?  

    "The Trump Administration has offered a substantially revised draft on a call for the UN to extend the Iran arms embargo," Antiwar.com reported Tuesday. "The new draft is substantially different from the June version, which was 35 paragraphs, and is now down to four. The goal seems to be to limit debate and avoid vetoes from Russia and China by removing as much as possible. A veto is still a foregone conclusion." These actions, along with US State Department Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams being injected into the issue, now raise the question: could the US covert war with Iran be out in the open by Election Day on November 3?

    "Fueled by small donations, grassroots progressive enthusiasm, and an expanding base of support, Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday handily defeated a dark money-backed challenger Anton Melton-Meaux in the Democratic primary for Minnesota's 5th congressional district — a win the progressive incumbent characterized as further evidence that 'organized people will always beat organized money,'" Common Dreams reported Wednesday. Is she correct? 

    Is a US “black hand” behind the protests in Hong Kong, as Chinese media outlets recently alleged? How do you get protesters in Hong Kong waving American flags during a recent demonstration?

    A great article ran in CounterPunch on Wednesday entitled "The Likud Conspiracy: Israel in the Throes of a Major Political Crisis," by Ramzy Baroud, wherein he writes, "Protests against Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, have raged on for weeks, turning violent sometimes. Israelis are furious at their government’s mediocre response to the coronavirus pandemic, especially as COVID-19 disease is experiencing a massive surge throughout the country."

    "After years of challenging the actions and authority of the US Department of Homeland Security, the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union] Monday called for Congress to dismantle the agency and break it into smaller parts," Common Dreams reported Monday. “'Its dysfunction is one of the Beltway’s worst kept secrets,' Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, wrote in an op-ed. 'DHS’ overbroad mandate and unchecked powers have turned it into a tinderbox, now ignited by a president willing to trample on the constitutional limits of presidential powers.” Is it time for this failed entity to go?  

    Guests

    Niko House - Political activist, independent journalist and podcaster

    David Schultz - Author and professor of political science and law at Hamline University

    Leo Flores - Latin America coordinator for Code Pink

    Ariel Gold - Co-founder of Code Pink

    Dr. Bill Honigman - Emergency room doctor, health care and progressive activist

    Max Blumenthal - Editor of The Grayzone

    Robert Fantina - Journalist and Palestine activist

    Kevin Zeese - Editor of Popular Resistance

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Votre message a été envoyé!
