Register
12:28 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Russia Becomes World's First Country to Grant Regulatory Approval to COVID-19 Vaccine

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202008121080139590-russia-becomes-worlds-first-country-to-grant-regulatory-approval-to-covid-19-vaccine/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Yolandra Hancock about US President Donald Trump repeating his claim that children are essentially immune to COVID-19 and that schools should hold in-person classes this fall.

    "Trump on Monday reiterated the false claim that children are essentially immune to the virus, and that schools should reopen for in-person instruction in the fall," the Washington Post reported Monday. Meanwhile, "Russia has become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a vaccine against COVID-19, with mass production and immunization of key workers to begin in the next few weeks," the Irish Times reported Tuesday. What are we to make of this?

    "Congressional talks over another coronavirus relief package have failed, with no immediate prospects for a restart," the Associated Press reported Monday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy put it very clearly, saying: “States are going broke, and millions of Americans are unemployed, yet the solution called for states to create a new program we cannot afford and don’t know how to administer because of this uncertainty." How can that work?

    The subheading of Alan MacLeod's Monday piece in MintPress News about the US military in Africa notes: "The US has roughly 6,000 military personnel scattered throughout the continent with military attachés outnumbering diplomats in many embassies across Africa." Is this détente or diplomacy at the barrel of a gun?

    Our next guest, Chris Hedges, discusses his Monday article in Common Dreams, in which he wrote, “The terminal decline of the United States will not be solved by elections. The political rot and depravity will continue to eat away at the soul of the nation, spawning what anthropologists call crisis cults — movements led by demagogues that prey on an unbearable psychological and financial distress." How so?

    "The president wants employers to stop collecting the 6.2% levy that is the employee share of Social Security taxes for many workers, starting September 1 and going through the end of the year," the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. "But his move, announced in a memo Saturday, doesn’t change how much tax employees and employers actually owe. Only Congress can do that." Is this just more hocus-pocus, sleight-of-hand, voodoo economics from the White House? 

    An interesting article ran Monday in the American Conservative, entitled "Neoconservative Wolves Dressed In Never-Trumper Clothing." It begins, “Never-Trumper Republicans have been worming their way into the Biden campaign, offering to flesh out his 'coalition' ahead of the election and pushing their way into the foreign policy discussions, particularly on China. Given their shared history with the liberal interventionists already in the campaign, don’t for a second think that there aren’t hungry neoconservatives among them trying to get a seat at the table.” How concerned should people be?

    The subheading of an August 7 piece in MintPress News read: "Israel is hoping to capitalize on internal tensions in Yemen, throwing its support behind a UAE-backed militant group with eyes on secession and control of the coveted Bab al-Mandab Strait." The article says, "As the war in Yemen nears its sixth year, the situation in the war-torn nation is escalating as Israel enters the fray, throwing its support behind the Emirati-backed separatist militant group, the Southern Transitional Council." What does this mean going forward? 

    "Lebanon’s leaders shifted their focus Tuesday to forming a new government, a day after the country’s cabinet resigned amid ongoing protests demanding political change in the aftermath of last week’s deadly explosion in Beirut," the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. What are we to make of this?

    Guests:

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist

    Dr. Emmit Riley - Political scientist and assistant professor of Africana studies at DePauw University

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

    Netfa Freeman - Host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM, Pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer

    Chris Hedges - Investigative journalist

    Margaret Kimberley - Editor and senior columnist at the Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"

    Elisabeth Myers - Lawyer, adviser and educator

    Laith Marouf - Broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Lebanon, balkanization, Africa, tsunami, economic, economics, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    To Moscow With Love: Tourists Visiting the USSR and Modern-Day Russia
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse