Register
09:41 GMT11 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US Surpasses 5 Million COVID-19 Cases; Nearly 100,000 Children Tested Positive in Two Weeks

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202008111080127960-us-surpasses-5-million-covid-19-cases-nearly-100000-children-tested-positive-in-two-weeks/

    On this edition of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick about the latest information on what's happening with the coronavirus outbreak in the US.

    "The number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States topped 5 million on Sunday, double the number since the end of June," the Washington Post reported Monday. "The 5 million mark comes just 17 days after the US total exceeded 4 million ... The United States leads the world with a quarter of global infections." The Post also reported, "More than 97,000 US children tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks of July ... according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association." How big of a problem is this for the US going forward?

    "Negotiations broke down this week between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over how best to help Americans cope with the heavy human and economic toll of the [COVID-19] crisis," Reuters reported over the weekend. With so much suffering in the US, why can’t the two sides find a solution? 

    We continue to hear vague warnings about various forms of foreign interference in the upcoming US elections in November. China, Iran and, of course, Russia are all allegedly scheming to interfere in the contest. The fact that the Supreme Court allowed a poll tax to be imposed upon released felons in Florida or that 6.7 million legal voters have been removed from the voting rolls are not the focus of media attention. Is this coincidental?

    Is the US launching an offensive against Chinese technology companies? Could this be the beginning of the end of the world wide web?

    "Three Republican senators have ordered Murkan Port on the island of Rugen to stop assisting Russian vessels constructing the final sections of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," Deutsche Welle reported on August 7. "Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Ron Johnson accuse port operator Faehrhafen Sassnitz of 'knowingly providing significant goods, services, and support' for the project. ... In December 2019, Washington passed the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act, targeting companies working on Nord Stream 2." When did this become illegal?

    A paper released by The Quincy Institute entitled "A New US Paradigm for the Middle East" calls for a "definitive end to the disastrous policy the United States has pursued in the region for nearly two decades," Gareth Porter wrote on August 7 in Responsible Statecraft. He believes that it "offers the first coherent analysis of what is wrong with that policy and the first conceptual framework for a fundamentally different approach." Is it feasible?

    According to Max Blumenthal at The Grayzone, "A prominent Hong Kong pundit and anti-China activist named Kong Tsung-gan has become a go-to source for Western media. An investigation by The Grayzone confirms Kong as a fake identity employed by an American teacher who’s a ubiquitous figure at local protests." What are we to make of this?

    "How the US Failed at Its Foreign Policy Toward Venezuela" is a great article in CounterPunch by Vijay Prishad and Érika Ortega Sanoja. It opens with a recounting of an August 4 hearing before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, at which US State Department Special Representative Elliott Abrams was lambasted for his failures in Venezuela. "The senators, almost without exception, suggested that Abrams had been — since 2019 — responsible for a failed U.S. attempt to overthrow the Venezuelan government of President Nicolás Maduro," the article said. "From Republican Senator Mitt Romney to Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, Abrams received a severe tongue-lashing. There was no disagreement in the committee about the goals of U.S. policy, namely to overthrow — with force if necessary — the government of President Maduro." What does this tell us going forward?

    Guests:

    Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick - US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-trained medical epidemiologist and board-certified infectious diseases physician with both domestic and global experience in public health

    Dr. Jack Rasmus - Economist, author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy From Reagan to Trump" and professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at St. Mary’s College of California

    Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based international relations and security analyst

    Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-chief of The Duran

    Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq 

    Gareth Porter - Investigative Journalist

    Danny Haiphong - Author and Contributor to the Black Agenda Report

    Teri Mattson - Writer at Code Pink

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Venezuela, Hong Kong, Middle East, World Wide Web, Russiagate, economic stimulus, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Between the ridges of the Northern Tien Shan in Kyrgyzstan, at an altitude of 1608 meters above sea level, there is a hot lake that does not freeze in winter - Issyk-Kul. It is the main local tourist attraction. Guests from different countries are attracted by the healing climate and numerous health resorts.
    Between Sky And Rocks: Most Beautiful Mountain Lakes Across the Globe
    Case vs. Casings
    Case vs. Casings
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse