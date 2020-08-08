Register
    Is New York Attorney General's Lawsuit Seeking to Dissolve NRA Political Folly?

    The Critical Hour
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to journalist and political analyst Caleb Maupin about New York Attorney General Letitia James filing a lawsuit that seeks to dissolve the National Rifle Association (NRA).

    "Russia continues to use a network of proxy websites to spread pro-Kremlin disinformation and propaganda in the United States and other parts of the West, according to a State Department report released on Wednesday," the New York Times reported on August 5. "The report is one of the most detailed explanations yet from the Trump administration on how Russia disseminates disinformation, but it largely avoids discussing how Moscow is trying to influence the current campaign." Here we go again.

    A Thursday headline in the Washington Post read: "For 20th straight week, more than 1 million Americans filed jobless claims even as enhanced benefits expired." The subheadline noted, "Nearly 1.2 million Americans sought the benefits last week, down slightly from the week before."

    It’s Friday, so that means it’s panel time. Joining the first panel are Jim Kavanagh, political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist whose latest piece is entitled of “Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd”; and Dr. Clarence Lusane, political scientist, former chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University, internationally recognized expert on international and comparative politics, international poll-watcher, author, professor and activist. They discuss a Wednesday article in HuffPost that was entitled "DNC Delegates Call Biden's Foreign Policy Team ‘A Horror Show’ And Ask For New Hires."

    For our second panel, we are joined by Margaret Kimberley, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents"; and Ajamu Baraka, co-founder of the Black Alliance for Peace and former US vice-presidential nominee for the Green Party. They discuss how, as the Washington Post reported Tuesday, "the rapid shift to absentee voting during the coronavirus pandemic has emerged as a central issue in this year’s elections."

    And for our final panel, we are joined by journalist Daniel Lazare. He discusses with the hosts how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting Americans' ability to afford rent. NBC News reported on July 4, "The crippling economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic could force a wave of evictions across the United States as a federal ban and a patchwork of state moratoriums quickly expire, fair housing and legal experts warned. ... At the height of the pandemic, 42 states and the District of Columbia had statewide moratoriums on evictions in place, covering millions of renters, but presently, a little more than a dozen states have some kind of eviction protections in place."

    Guests:

    Caleb Maupin - Journalist and political analyst

    Dr. Jack Rasmus - Economist, author of "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: Us Economic Policy From Reagan to Trump," and professor in the Economics and Politics departments at St. Mary’s College of California
    Dr. Clarence Lusane, Author, professor, Journalist, Activist

    Jim Kavanaugh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" 

    Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "prejudential: Black America and the Presidents."

    Ajamu Baraka, former VP Candidate,  Green Party

    Daniel Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of The Velvet Co

    protests, pandemic, Joe Biden, Economy, Foreign policy
