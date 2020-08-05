Register
09:02 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Midwestern US Sees COVID-19 Cases Surge as Trump Administration Pushes Schools to Open

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202008051080061423-midwestern-us-sees-covid-19-cases-surge-as-trump-administration-pushes-schools-to-open/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk to Dr. Margaret Flowers about the White House encouraging kids to return to school while COVID-19 cases are surging in the Midwest.

    Midwestern states such as "Missouri, Montana and Oklahoma are among those witnessing the largest percentage surge of infections over the past week, while, adjusted for population, the number of new cases in Florida, Mississippi and Alabama still outpaced all other states," the Washington Post reported Monday. How do we interpret this data, as we are now in August, and we were told early in the process that cases would drop in the summer like the flu?

    It’s starting already. A Tuesday headline from the Washington Post read: "Michigan ballots tangled in mail delays in advance of Tuesday primary." The article noted, "Mail problems marred the delivery of absentee ballots in Michigan in the run-up to Tuesday’s primary in the state, testing election administrators and ramping up fears of political pressure on the US Postal Service just three months before November 3. Across the state, where polls opened Tuesday at 7 a.m., some voters reported not receiving their absentee ballots." What are we to make of this?

    "Demonstrators who gathered again Sunday outside the home of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called on the city to cancel rents for people finding it hard to make ends meet as the coronavirus pandemic ravages California's economy," the Associated Press reported Sunday. Meanwhile, a July 30 headline at NOLA.com read: "Under 'evictions = death' sign, protesters block entrances to New Orleans courthouse." What's next?

    "Tens of thousands of supporters of President Alexander Lukashenko's top election rival on Thursday rallied in the Belarusian capital Minsk despite an increasing crackdown on the opposition," AFP reported last week. What signal does this send in the region?

    "The United States continues to grapple with the reckoning spurred by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, as Congress investigates how the Department of Homeland Security [DHS] tracked journalists and protesters amid unrest in Portland, Oregon," the Washington Post reported Tuesday. Last week we discussed the Post's report that DHS' Office of Intelligence and Analysis (I&A) had compiled and distributed “intelligence reports” on journalists and protesters in Portland. Now the House Intelligence Committee is opening an investigation and demanding answers from DHS. What are we to make of this?

    "The Census Bureau announced late Monday that door-knocking and other field activities for the 2020 Census will cease a month earlier than planned," the Washington Post reported Monday. "The agency had given indications last week that field activities would cease September 30 instead of October 31, to submit the population count to the president by December 31." The census is a process mandated in the Constitution. How concerned should we be about this issue?

    On Tuesday, retired US Army Major Danny Sjursen, author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War," published an op-ed at AntiWar.com entitled “I Was Wrong: Congress Isn’t Cowardly; It’s Evil!" The subheading read: "Blocking withdrawal from a hopeless Afghan War opposed even by its veterans, counts as criminally heinous – and par for the congressional course."

    Our next guest will discuss neo-Nazis in Ukraine, their history and their political influence. "Nationalism has always been a feature across Europe's political spectrum but there has been a recent boom in voter support for right-wing and populist parties," the BBC reported in November 2019. Jareth Copus, author of "Ukraine: Forever a Pawn," joins the show to discuss this phenomenon.

    GUESTS

    Margaret Flowers - Pediatrician and health reform activist, co-director at Popular Resistance

    Dr. Clarence Lusane - Author, professor and activist

    Talib Karim - Former aide to members of Congress and CEO of Abe Legal, a platform for helping families and businesses survive the pandemic

    Alexander Mercouris - Editor-in-chief of The Duran 

    Rob Kall - Publisher of OpEdNews.com and author of "Bottom-Up Revolution: Mastering the Emerging World of Connectivity"

    Carlos Castaneda - Immigration lawyer

    Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army major and author of "Patriotic Dissent: America in the Age of Endless War"

    Jareth Copus - Author of "Ukraine: Forever a Pawn"

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Neo-Nazis, Nazism, Ukraine, Afghanistan, US Census, Belarus, protests, Voting, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Fun Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Cosplayers Attend Asia's Biggest Expo ChinaJoy 2020
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse