Register
09:32 GMT30 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Not Wearing Mask at Capitol

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202007291080012255-texas-rep-louie-gohmert-tests-positive-for-covid-19-after-not-wearing-mask-at-capitol/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk with Dr. Yolandra Hancock about US Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of a trip with US President Donald Trump, prompting concern at the Capitol.

    "Representative Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican who has frequently refused to wear a mask in the Capitol, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday ahead of a planned trip with President Trump on Air Force One, officials familiar with the matter said," the New York Times reported Wednesday. "The results immediately sent a shudder through the Capitol, where Mr. Gohmert has actively participated in multiple congressional hearings this week, including Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee session with Attorney General William P. Barr" and "a hearing held by the Natural Resources Committee," during which he did not wear a mask, the Times noted. What are we to make of this?

    The White House said on Tuesday that it will "refuse all new applications and only allow one-year renewals for existing participants while the program undergoes a review," Common Dreams reported Tuesday about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allows some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to remain in the country for renewable periods of two years rather than be deported. What does this mean for the DACA program, its recipients and the country?

    According to Raul Diego in MintPress News, "The US is starting to fret about the imminent completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the second of two underwater gas pipelines running from the Russian Baltic city of Ust-Luga to Greifswald, Germany, and has begun issuing informal threats of repercussions to companies who are backing the nearly-finished project." What are people saying about this as the issue continues to fester?

    This Associated Press headline from Tuesday is laughable: "US officials: Russia behind spread of virus disinformation." The article says, "Russian intelligence services are using a trio of English-language websites to spread disinformation about the coronavirus pandemic, seeking to exploit a crisis that America is struggling to contain ahead of the presidential election in November, US officials said Tuesday." What is the real story?

    A Wednesday headline in Newsweek read: "Iran Won't Start War, General Says as Drill Targets Mock US Carrier." Meanwhile, a Tuesday headline at AntiWar.com said: "US: 'Irresponsible' for Iran to Attack Dummy Ship During Military Exercise." Could this war of words turn into a real war?

    "Many small businesses nationwide are reaching similar breaking points in an economy with the highest unemployment rate since the Great Depression," Reuters reported about the US on Wednesday. "Small firms have survived the pandemic so far with a mix of government aid, forbearance on debt and rent and creativity in selling to an increasingly homebound and financially distressed populace." Can this last much longer?

    "The prolonged UN-brokered peace talks between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels might fail, UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths warned on Tuesday," Xinhua News Agency reported. What are we to make of this projection?

    Reporting on US Attorney General Bill Barr's Tuesday testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, the Wall Street Journal said, "In his first congressional appearance in more than a year, Mr. Barr said the federal response was needed to confront violent demonstrators and fight crime in cities where local officials had done little to keep their streets and federal property safe." Is that true?

    Guests

    Dr. Yolanda Hancock - Board-certified pediatrician

    Carlos Castaneda - Immigration lawyer

    Daniel Lazare - Investigative journalist and author of "The Velvet Coup"

    Mark Sleboda - Moscow-based international relations and security analyst

    Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector in Iraq 

    Richard Lachmann - Professor at the State University of New York at Albany and author of "First Class

    Passengers on a Sinking Ship:  Elite Politics and the Decline of Great Powers"

    James Carey - Editor and co-owner of Geopoliticsalert.com

    Gregory A. Joseph - Director of communications for the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Bill Barr, Yemen, Iran, Russia, Nord Stream 2, DACA, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Human Connection Arts: Body Painting Festival in New York City
    Don Junior Suspended from Twitter
    Pill Shill
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse