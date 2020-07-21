US COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 140,000; China Wonders if the US Has Lost Its Mind

On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk with Dr. Yolandra Hancock about the US COVID-19 death toll surpassing 140,000 on Saturday. Case numbers have increased in 42 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to Reuters.

"America is losing about 5,000 people to the virus every week. By contrast, neighboring Canada has reported total deaths of 8,800 since the pandemic started," Reuters reported Sunday. What are we to make of this?

"With tensions between the US and China rapidly increasing by the day, China’s ambassador to the US said Washington must make a 'fundamental choice' over its relationship with Beijing," AntiWar.com reported Sunday. Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in a Saturday interview with CNN: “I think that the fundamental question for the United States is very simple. Is the United States ready or willing to live with another country with a very different culture, a very different political and economic system … in peace and cooperate on so many and still growing global challenges?”

"President Donald Trump plans to assert new authority this week to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to American cities to quell 'unrest,' White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday on Fox News," Mother Jones reported Sunday. What has happened to federalism, the separation of powers between the states and the national government, as well as the First Amendment’s clear protection of the "right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances"?

"Consumer and workers’ rights advocates are warning that new details of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits show just how far the Republican leader is willing to go to ensure corporations are not held accountable for endangering public health and safety," Common Dreams reported Saturday. What’s going on with this?

"As the pandemic continues to grow, Brazil’s president is using the crisis to erode democracy, even invoking the style and words of Mussolini. For now, government emergency aid ensures the support of Brazil’s poorest," Le Monde diplomatique recently reported. What happens next?

Is there an undeclared war against Iran? "A series of violent attacks, involving explosions and fires, has been hitting Iran. The incidents have been too frequent and intense to be random accidents," Paul R. Pillar wrote in a July 14 piece for Responsible Statecraft. Are these incidents part of an organized effort?

A June 24 headline in Jacobin read: "The Supreme Court Has Given the Green Light to Bosses and Financial Managers to Steal From Workers." What’s happened with the Supreme Court’s Thole v. US Bank ruling? "Rather than weighing in on the allegations of theft, [Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett] Kavanaugh and his conservative cadre slammed the courthouse door on the plaintiffs and every other plaintiff like them, thereby creating the conditions for an impossible-to-deter crime spree," David Sirota wrote in the article.

A Monday headline in the Grayzone read: "Influential DC-based Ukrainian think tank hosts neo-Nazi activist convicted for racist violence." Has there been a mainstreaming of neo-Nazism in Ukrainian politics?

Guests:

Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified physician and obesity medicine specialist

Danny Haiphong - Author and contributor to Black Agenda Report

David Schultz - Professor of political science at Hamline University

Ted Rall - American columnist, author and syndicated editorial cartoonist

Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

Nino Pagliccia - Activist and writer

Daniel Lazare - Journalist and author

Jareth Copus - Author

