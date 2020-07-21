Register
11:56 GMT21 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Critical Hour

    US COVID-19 Deaths Surpass 140,000; China Wonders if the US Has Lost Its Mind

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107839/95/1078399535_2:614:1400:1400_1200x675_80_0_0_c30d9c284d20da6f5bb82ada168a46f4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_the_critical_hour/202007211079940220-us-covid-19-deaths-surpass-140000-china-wonders-if-us-has-lost-its-mind/

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon talk with Dr. Yolandra Hancock about the US COVID-19 death toll surpassing 140,000 on Saturday. Case numbers have increased in 42 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to Reuters.

    "America is losing about 5,000 people to the virus every week. By contrast, neighboring Canada has reported total deaths of 8,800 since the pandemic started," Reuters reported Sunday. What are we to make of this?

    "With tensions between the US and China rapidly increasing by the day, China’s ambassador to the US said Washington must make a 'fundamental choice' over its relationship with Beijing," AntiWar.com reported Sunday. Ambassador Cui Tiankai said in a Saturday interview with CNN: “I think that the fundamental question for the United States is very simple. Is the United States ready or willing to live with another country with a very different culture, a very different political and economic system … in peace and cooperate on so many and still growing global challenges?”

    "President Donald Trump plans to assert new authority this week to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to American cities to quell 'unrest,' White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday on Fox News," Mother Jones reported Sunday. What has happened to federalism, the separation of powers between the states and the national government, as well as the First Amendment’s clear protection of the "right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances"?

    "Consumer and workers’ rights advocates are warning that new details of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits show just how far the Republican leader is willing to go to ensure corporations are not held accountable for endangering public health and safety," Common Dreams reported Saturday. What’s going on with this? 

    "As the pandemic continues to grow, Brazil’s president is using the crisis to erode democracy, even invoking the style and words of Mussolini. For now, government emergency aid ensures the support of Brazil’s poorest," Le Monde diplomatique recently reported. What happens next?

    Is there an undeclared war against Iran? "A series of violent attacks, involving explosions and fires, has been hitting Iran. The incidents have been too frequent and intense to be random accidents," Paul R. Pillar wrote in a July 14 piece for Responsible Statecraft. Are these incidents part of an organized effort?

    A June 24 headline in Jacobin read: "The Supreme Court Has Given the Green Light to Bosses and Financial Managers to Steal From Workers." What’s happened with the Supreme Court’s Thole v. US Bank ruling? "Rather than weighing in on the allegations of theft, [Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett] Kavanaugh and his conservative cadre slammed the courthouse door on the plaintiffs and every other plaintiff like them, thereby creating the conditions for an impossible-to-deter crime spree," David Sirota wrote in the article.

    A Monday headline in the Grayzone read: "Influential DC-based Ukrainian think tank hosts neo-Nazi activist convicted for racist violence." Has there been a mainstreaming of neo-Nazism in Ukrainian politics?

    Guests: 

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Board-certified physician and obesity medicine specialist

    Danny Haiphong - Author and contributor to Black Agenda Report

    David Schultz - Professor of political science at Hamline University

    Ted Rall - American columnist, author and syndicated editorial cartoonist 

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City

    Nino Pagliccia - Activist and writer

    Daniel Lazare - Journalist and author

    Jareth Copus - Author

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Iran, Brazil, Mitch McConnell, federalism, Law Enforcement, Beijing, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    40th Anniversary of 1980 Summer Olympics in USSR
    Sinking Ship Shakeup
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse