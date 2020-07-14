Register
14 July 2020
    The Critical Hour

    Students Told to Return to School in Fall While Trump Fights with Dr. Fauci

    The Critical Hour
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, co-hosts Dr. Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon discuss students returning to school for the Fall term in the midst of the coronavirus with Dr. Yolandra Hancock, faculty at George Washington University.

    There’s been a lot of discussion about kids and college students returning to school this fall. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, one of the biggest teachers' unions in the US, "accused President Donald Trump over the weekend of 'trying to bury' federal guidelines warning that fully reopening schools and universities in the fall poses a high risk of spreading COVID-19 and endangering the health of students, faculty, and parents," Common Dreams reported Monday. What are we to make of this?

    On Friday, just days before Trump confidant Roger Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the senseless House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, the president commuted the sentence. Stone is now a free man.  Here to discuss this is Tyler Nixon, personal attorney and advisor to Stone.

    After 87 years, the Washington, DC, NFL franchise announced Monday that it is retiring its racist and derogatory name and logo; a new name will be revealed within the next few days.  Cornell Professor of Sports Law and sports agent Michael Huyghue shares his thoughts.

    "A US district judge on Monday ordered a new delay in federal executions, hours before the first lethal injection was scheduled to be carried out at a federal prison in Indiana," the Associated Press reported Monday. "The Trump administration immediately appealed to a higher court, asking that the executions move forward. US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said there are still legal issues to resolve and that 'the public is not served by short-circuiting legitimate judicial process.' The executions, pushed by the administration, would be the first carried out at the federal level since 2003."

    "Wealth managers are some of the many firms that have benefited from the Small Business Administration’s [SBA] Paycheck Protection Program [PPP] that was designed to aid small companies struggling during the pandemic," Luisa Beltran wrote in Barron's on Sunday. "More than 1,400 firms that identified as providing investment advice have sought PPP loans of greater than $150,000, according to data from the SBA. The loans, part of the Cares Act, are forgivable if businesses use them to keep their workers employed." How concerned should Americans be about the manner in which taxpayer dollars have been used to rescue businesses during this pandemic, and who is being rescued?

    "Ghislaine Maxwell should be denied bail while facing charges she lured underage girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and deserves no 'special treatment' because of the risk she might contract COVID-19 in jail, US prosecutors said on Monday," Reuters reported. What’s going on with all of this, and what of the rumors that she was working for the government of Israel?

    "Iran and China have quietly drafted a sweeping economic and security partnership that would clear the way for billions of dollars of Chinese investments in energy and other sectors, undercutting the Trump administration’s efforts to isolate the Iranian government because of its nuclear and military ambitions," the New York Times reported Saturday. Are these workarounds proving to be more problematic than the administration is willing to admit?

    The people want the war in Afghanistan to end, but the war machine continuously fights for it to continue. Retired US Army Major, author, and former West Point instructor Danny Sjursen joins the show to talk about the conflict between the American public and the military as it relates to this war.

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Yolandra Hancock - Medical director of CRC Wellness Center and founder of Delta Health & Wellness Consulting. She is an advocate for public health reform, education and fighting childhood obesity.

    Tyler Nixon - Counselor-at-law and personal advisor to Roger Stone, as well as Army infantry veteran and Constitutional scholar. 

    Professor Michael Huyghue - President of Michael Huyghue & Associates LLC. He is widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures in the professional sports industry, having a career that spans over 30 years. He was most recently the commissioner of the United Football League, composed primarily of young National Football League players and former NFL head coaches.

    Dr. Emmitt Riley - Assistant professor and director of Africana Studies at DePauw University. He was named the 2018 Anna Julia Cooper Teacher of the Year by the National Conference of Black Political Scientists. In 2020, he received the Fannie Lou Hamer Award for Service from the National Conference of Black Political Scientists.  

    Dr. Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri Kansas City.

    Whitney Webb - Writer and researcher for The Last American Vagabond and MintPress News contributor and former staff writer. 

    Mark Sleboda - International relations and security analyst.  

    Danny Sjursen - Retired US Army major, Army strategist and former history instructor at West Point. He served tours with reconnaissance units in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    China, Iran, Afghanistan, Ghislaine Maxwell, execution, NFL, Roger Stone, SARS coronavirus, COVID-19
    Votre message a été envoyé!
