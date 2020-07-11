ICE Tells Foreign Students to Leave the US, Administration Tells Some Foreign Writers to Do the Same

The Trump administration is giving a draconian choice to foreign students at schools that plan to offer only online courses this fall: Quickly transfer to a school with in-person classes or leave the country.

Dr. Wilmer Leon talks with Caleb Maupin, journalist, political analyst and author of City Builders and Vandals in Our Age, about his assessment of where the US is with the coronavirus pandemic and how the US has gotten there. Other topics of discussion include ICE telling foreign students to leave the country if their schools are going online-only and Harper’s Magazine’s “Letter on Justice and Open Debate” supposedly condemning cancel culture and public shaming.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist and Professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary’s College in California, and author of “The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Policy from Reagan to Trump, discusses yesterday’s report about new unemployment numbers. Almost 1.3 million people have applied for new unemployment benefits as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on and take its toll on the US economy.

It’s looking like it’s time to shut the country down again. There’s a larger clarion call saying that this is a good idea. Now governors across the country are facing growing pressure from public health experts and local leaders to reimpose stay-at-home orders as the only way to regain control of coronavirus outbreaks that threaten to overwhelm hospitals and send the death count rocketing. Colin Campbell, a PhD Candidate at Howard University’s School of Communication and a DC Senior News Correspondent joins Dr. Clarence Lusane, Author, Activist, Professor and Former Chairperson of Howard University’s Political Science Department to discuss the ramifications with Dr. Wilmer Leon.

GUESTS

Caleb Maupin - Frequent collaborator with all major news outlets and author of "City Builders and Vandals in Our Age."

Dr. Clarence Lusane - African American author, activist lecturer, professor and former chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University

Dr. Colin Campbell - TV news reporter for more than 20 years. As a senior Washington, DC, correspondent since 2008, he has been a reporter-at-large covering two presidencies, Congress and the State Department

Dr. Jack Rasmus - Holder of a Ph.D. in political economy who teaches economics and politics at St. Mary’s College in California and is the author of the book "The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Policy from Reagan to Trump"

