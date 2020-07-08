Facebook Pressured Towards Censorship Based on Civil Rights Claims

On this episode of the Critical Hour, host Garland Nixon talks to Margaret Kimberley about pressure Facebook is facing to censor by Civil Rights groups and others.

An article in Wednesday's edition of the New York Times cites a new, 100-page document from an independent audit claiming that Facebook needs to increase censorship on its platform regarding issues related to civil rights and misinformation. Is this a valid concern or another move to strong-arm Facebook into removing content that is unacceptable to the mainstream media?

There are several COVID-19-related stories in the news. What was the response to the vast array of critics condemning the White House's announcement on Tuesday that the US is formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization? In a Tuesday speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington, DC, FBI Director Christopher Wray lambasted China for allegedly working to compromise America’s health care organizations, and that same day, US President Donald Trump dialed up pressure on state and local officials to reopen schools in the fall.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited Trump at the White House on Wednesday to celebrate the entry into force of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal. Many of Lopez Obrador's countrymen have condemned the visit at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Was this meeting ceremonial or a show of political support?

The US is at risk of a “prolonged recession” without major action from Congress, Josh Bivens, director of research at the Economic Policy Institute, told Common Dreams for a Tuesday article. "With state and local governments are facing fiscal disaster as tax revenues are expected to decline alongside stagnant and lessening economic growth, leading experts on Tuesday warned more financial pain could be on the horizon for working Americans without continued assistance from the federal government or higher taxes on the rich," the outlet reported. What will this mean for America?

Guests:

Margaret Kimberley - Senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report and author of “Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents.”

Danny Haiphong - Author of "American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News"

Dr. Jack Rasmus - Professor in the Economics and Politics Departments at Saint Mary’s College of California. He is also an author, journalist and radio host.

Linwood Tauheed - Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri- Kansas City and president of the National Economics Association.

