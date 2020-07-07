Australian Parliament Member Raided for Being Too Friendly to China

On this episode of The Critical Hour, host Garland Nixon is joined by Joe Lauria, political commentator and editor-in-chief at Consortium News.

"Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held a somber press conference on Friday to announce that the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) had conducted a raid on a sitting member of the New South Wales parliament all because, so far, he’d said favorable things about China and had gone on junkets to the country," Joe Lauria wrote in Consortium News on June 26. He joins the program to discuss this incident.

"The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that a state may require presidential electors to support the winner of its popular vote and may punish or replace those who don’t, settling a disputed issue in advance of this fall’s election," the Washington Post reported Monday. Joining us to discuss this issue is Dr. Gerald Horne.

"The pandemic map of the United States burned bright red Monday, with the number of new coronavirus infections during the first six days of July nearing 300,000 as more states and cities moved to reimpose shutdown orders," the Washington Post reported Monday. What’s going on here? For insight, we turn to Ray Baker.

In his latest article for Consortium News, former United Nations weapons inspector Scott Ritter argued that "the story of the alleged 'bounty scheme' grew up in the context of top US brass blaming Russia for America’s defeat in Afghanistan," according to the subheadline. Ritter wrote that Afghan security officials said a January 2020 raid on "the offices of several businessmen in the Northern Afghan city of Konduz and the capital city of Kabul" had "nothing to do with 'Russians smuggling money.'” What, then, was the purpose of the raid?

Guests:

Joe Lauria - Editor-in-chief at Consortium News, political commentator and author of "How I Lost By Hillary Clinton."

Dr. Gerald Horne - Historian and award-winning author of more than 30 books who currently holds the Moores Professorship of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston.

Ray Baker - Political analyst and host of the podcast Public Agenda.

Scott Ritter - Former UN weapons inspector.

