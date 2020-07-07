Curbside Voting Blocked in Alabama: What Happens Next?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Garland Nixon is joined by Dr. Clarence Lusane, author, activist, lecturer and chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University; and award-winning investigative reporter Greg Palast.

"The US Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision Thursday blocked a lower court ruling allowing curbside voting in Alabama and waiving some absentee ballot requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic," the Associated Press reported July 2. "Conservative justices granted Alabama's request to stay a federal judge's order that would allow local officials to offer curbside voting in the July runoff and loosen absentee ballot requirements in three of the state's large counties." What are the dynamics of the curbside voting and absentee ballot changes that the plaintiffs were attempting to enact? What are the changes, and why they are important?

The Jeffrey Epstein plot thickens: Business Insider reported Sunday: "A photo has emerged which appears to show Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey posing on the thrones of Buckingham Palace in 2002." The photo is accompanied by allegations that they were given a private tour of the building, alongside former US President Bill Clinton, as guests of Prince Andrew. Will this force the British royal family to react, and if so, how?

WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange is facing new allegations in a Justice Department indictment that he "sought to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia ... and conspired with members of hacking organizations," the Associated Press reported June 24. Notably, the new indictment doesn't bring any new charges, but it seems designed to add substance to the argument that Assange was acting as a rogue hacker as opposed to a legitimate publisher. What’s going on here?

The rush to reopen the US economy seems to be leading to significant increases in coronavirus cases that are threatening to overwhelm hospitals in a number of cities. Florida exceeded 10,000 new daily cases for the third time in the last week on Sunday, increasing its caseload to over 200,000 and joining New York and California as the only other state to reach this grim milestone. Meanwhile, Chinese state-controlled outlet the Global Times argued on July 3 that the pandemic in the US is "completely out of control" and that our negligence will cause other countries and regions to suffer. Also, a number of international scientists are "urging the World Health Organization to take more seriously the possibility of the airborne spread of the novel coronavirus," the Washington Post reported Sunday. Will America soon be facing a Southern version of the nightmare that we experienced in the Northeast this past spring?

GUESTS:

Dr. Clarence Lusane — African-American author, activist, lecturer and chair of the Political Science Department at Howard University.

Greg Palast — Award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets. He covered Venezuela for The Guardian and BBC Television's "Newsnight." His BBC reports are the basis of his film "The Assassination of Hugo Chavez."

David Rosen — Author of "Sex, Sin & Subversion: The Transformation of 1950s New York’s Forbidden into America’s New Normal." He can be found at www.DavidRosenWrites.com.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

Dr. Yolandra Hancock — Board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist who combines her hands-on clinical experience and expertise in public health with her passion for building vibrant families and communities by providing patient-empowering, best-in-class health and wellness care to children and adolescents who are fighting childhood obesity.

